OSAWATOMIE - Law enforcement officers are searching for a patient and employee who both left Osawatomie State Hospital early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29.
The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III, and he is described as a Hispanic male weighing 189 pounds with dark eyes and dark hair. He also is described as having multiple tattoos, and he was wearing a black T-shirt featuring a deer skull and blue sweatpants, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The 20-year-old state hospital employee is Jamey Anderson, and she is described as a white female, 5’6”, 220 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair, and she was wearing dark gray scrubs, according to the release.
Both reportedly left Osawatomie State Hospital early Monday morning in Anderson’s vehicle, and the vehicle was later located in the area of 287th Street and Osawatomie Road. Investigators believe both are on foot in the area of the Hillsdale Lake entrance on 255th Street, according to the release.
Reyes is considered dangerous, and local community members are encouraged to call 911 if they spot either individual and not approach them, according to the release.
The search is being conducted by members of the Osawatomie Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.