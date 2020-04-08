One day after Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide directive adding religious gatherings and funerals to the list of activities that are limited to no more than 10 people, the order was rescinded by the Legislative Coordinating Council on Wednesday, April 8.
The Republican-controlled council voted 5-2 along party lines to rescind the executive order, with arguments being made that the order violated federal and state constitutional rights regarding freedom of religion.
The decision was made shortly after Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued a statement Wednesday urging residents to voluntarily comply with the restrictions, but adding that the order “likely violates state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom and must not be enforced by arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment for worshiping.”
Gov. Kelly responded with strong words during her daily afternoon press conference Wednesday, calling the attorney general’s statement and legislative council’s decision a “shamefully political attack.”
“There are real-life consequences for the partisan games Republican leaders played today,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the attorney general’s statement “unnecessarily caused confusion,” as it advised people to abide by the restrictions but then directed law enforcement officials to not enforce them. She told reporters there’s also confusion regarding whether or not the council’s decision also rescinds the original state executive order limiting groups to no more than 10 people.
She said the political attack “puts every Kansan’s life at risk.”
Wednesday was the deadliest day yet in Kansas during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The positive cases jumped from 900 Tuesday to 1,046 Wednesday, and the state death total jumped from 27 to 38.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman spoke during Kelly’s press conference and also expressed his disappointment in the legislative council’s decision as he knows several of the state’s cases can be traced back to a church conference in Wyandotte County.
“A pandemic is no time for politics,” Norman said.
Kelly said she is directing her chief counsel to explore legal options regarding where to go from here, but she urged all Kansans to continue to act as if the executive order was in place due to the dangerous nature of the virus.
“It’s a deadly threat to us all, no matter who we are, where we are or what our political affiliation may be,” Kelly said.
