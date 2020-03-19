The Linn County Health Department announced Thursday, March 19, that the county's first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) laboratory in Topeka.
The health department did not provide information about where the case occurred in the county but said the person has been isolated in their home, according to a news release.
The department said in the release that it is working diligently to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Linn County Health Department urges the public to continue to take appropriate actions. Everyone should practice good hygiene, stay informed, practice social distancing, limit in-person interactions and avoid travel where possible, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.