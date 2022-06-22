PLEASANTON – Joshua Haynes, a 35-year-old Linn County firefighter, died Wednesday, June 22, from injuries sustained while fighting a blaze Monday, June 20, at Carpenter Chiropractic Health Center in Pleasanton.
John Ham, public information officer for the Kansas City field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced Haynes’ passing in a written statement released Wednesday afternoon.
“It is with a heavy heart that I report the passing of Linn County, KS Rural District 1 Fire Department Firefighter Joshua Haynes,” Ham said. “Haynes died this afternoon and leaves four children. The family asks for privacy.”
Monday’s fire took place at Carpenter Chiropractic Health Center, which is owned and operated by Chase Carpenter at 714 Main St. in Pleasanton. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Ham said members of the Pleasanton Fire Department and Linn County Rural Fire District No. 1 in Pleasanton initially responded to the fire, and Haynes was critically injured while battling the blaze and had to be rescued by his fellow firefighters.
Those fellow firefighters provided aid until Haynes could be taken by air ambulance to KU Medical Center, Ham said.
Comments of support and prayers were posted by multiple people and agencies on social media, including Miami County Emergency Medical Services and Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly.
The cause of the fire that destroyed the building is not yet known, but Ham said the ATF is investigating the fire at the request of the Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Ham said there has been no evidence so far to suggest the fire was arson, but the ATF is often called to investigate incidents in which a firefighter is injured or killed. Ham said the ATF is the only federal law enforcement agency with arson jurisdiction, which has allowed it to develop an extensive network of investigative resources.
Ham said ATF investigators were back on the scene Wednesday, and additional investigators have been called in, including an electrical engineer and fire engineer. Ham expected an update on the investigation to be released soon.
