LOUISBURG – The 49th annual American Legion Truck and Tractor Pull, which was scheduled to kick off Louisburg’s Labor Day weekend festivities at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lewis-Young Park, has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The city’s other Labor Day activities, including the cornhole tournament Sunday and parade Monday, are still scheduled to take place at this time.
The cornhole tournament will start at noon Sunday, Sept. 5, at Legion Park, which is located on South Ninth Street, between South Broadway and South Elm streets.
Labor Day activities kick off Monday, Sept. 6, with a parade at 10 a.m. on Broadway that begins in the downtown business district. After the parade, activities will move to Legion Park, for bingo, train rides for the kids, Frisbee golf, a dunk tank, music, and a barbecue chicken dinner put on by the American Legion Auxiliary. Concessions also will be sold in the park that afternoon.
