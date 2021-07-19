LOUISBURG – The Landmark National Bank in Louisburg was robbed at about 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, when a man entered the bank and demanded money.
“A lone suspect entered the facility, made gestures as if he had a weapon, but didn’t display it, and he asked for the money,” Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer said.
The man, described as a white male, under 6 feet in height and wearing a mask, left the scene in a passenger car, the chief said.
“He was last seen headed east out of town,” Bauer said. “We notified the other banking facilities, and we don’t feel there’s any ongoing public safety threat in town or to any of these other banking facilities at this time.”
No one was injured in the robbery, Bauer said.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol deputies were assisting the Louisburg Police Department with the investigation at the bank, located at 100 W. Amity St.
It wasn’t clear yet how much money was taken from the bank.
The bank will remain closed during the investigation.
