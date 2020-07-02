PAOLA – Miami County residents will not be required to wear a mask in public places as mandated by Gov. Laura Kelly’s new executive order after Miami County commissioners overruled the mandate during a special meeting Thursday, July 2.
All five county commissioners approved the resolution, which makes wearing a mask or facial covering in public a strong suggestion but not a mandatory requirement.
The County Commission was given the authority by the recently passed House Bill 2016, which allows county commissions to issue orders that are less stringent than provisions of a statewide executive order.
Kelly’s order, which was announced earlier this week but officially filed Thursday, would have put the mask mandate into place beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3.
A handful of people spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s County Commission meeting before the vote took place.
Paola City Council member Dave Smail and Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville both spoke in favor of maintaining the mask mandate.
Smail said Johnson County commissioners made a decision based on facts earlier Thursday when they adopted Gov. Kelly’s mask mandate, and he asked Miami County commissioners to do the same.
“I’ve seen so much misinformation on Facebook,” Smail said, adding that he thinks the mask mandate is the right move for the economy and residents.
Josh Barnett said he doesn’t believe masks should be mandatory, and he mentioned that he has a family member with asthma who wouldn’t be able to wear one.
Lorranda Baldridge also spoke out against the mask mandate.
“I, personally, would like to have the right to choose for ourselves,” she said, adding that she doesn’t believe it would be enforceable.
Michelle Kaiser, who owns Town Square Event Design in Paola, said the mask mandate would cripple her already struggling business because clients have told her they will postpone events if guests are required to wear a mask.
“I typically have 65 to 75 weddings a year, and I’ve had three so far in 2020,” Kaiser said.
Each commissioner also spoke before they voted, explaining that a majority of the constituents they have heard from have asked them to overrule the mandate and not make masks a requirement.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said his decision is not a political one, he just doesn’t believe in additional government control and he doesn’t think the mandate would be enforceable.
“I will adamantly stand against government oversight,” Vaughan said. “I’m not going to be a part of telling you what to do.”
Commissioner George Pretz said he wants Miami County residents and business owners to be able to make their own decisions.
“We want you to guide yourself and your family,” he said.
Commissioner Rob Roberts said he believes residents will be able to make the best decisions for them and their families without government taking away their rights. He added, though, that he understands the seriousness of the virus, especially after recently losing a friend to COVID-19.
“Please, if you are sick, stay away from other people,” Roberts said.
During the special meeting, the commissioners also received an update on the virus situation in Miami County. Miami County Administrator Shane Krull read a text he received from Miami County Health Director Rita McKoon shortly before the meeting started.
In it, Krull said McKoon confirmed that there were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, not counting the mass testing taking place at Osawatomie State Hospital. At the state hospital, three more positive cases of staff members were announced, although they reside outside of the county.
In total, Krull said seven staff members and one resident have tested positive at the state hospital.
The other seven new cases reported Thursday bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases up to 41, with 18 of those being active, Krull said.
Krull also said that, in a brief letter, Local Health Officer Dr. Donald Banks said he'd support the necessity of wearing masks as mandated by Gov. Kelly.
Gov. Kelly said earlier this week that until a vaccine is available, residents can protect themselves by practicing social distancing, staying home when they are sick and wearing a mask.
“If we want a healthy Kansas economy, we need healthy businesses and healthy Kansans,” she said. “COVID-19 is still in our communities, and it is still spreading.”
(2) comments
Really? Even Johnson County Commissioners knew better than to override Gov. Kelly's mandate for masks in public. The USA topped 50k new cases of Covid-19 in ONE day. We are seeing HUGE spikes all around--IF you all think you can open schools up to in person-teaching in a little over a month- you ought to try to lower the number of Covid-19 cases anyway you can. Miami County has gone from a steady 4- up to now 31 cases! How much higher do you want it to go before you do the responsible thing and require masks? How hard is it to do something that is right for everyone and is temporary? This is a medical, National Crisis. You ought to act responsibly and do the right thing. People live in this county who are immune compromised and older, they cannot just stay home too. Some have to get out- so why not protect them and yourselves during a health crisis? This is the most ridiculous vote and thing I have ever seen. WAKE UP AMERICA!
I just wanted to add- this has NOTHING to do with politics, it has to do with doing what is right. People are so worried about the almighty dollar and their businesses. I gotta tell ya--I won't be giving my dollars to MICO during this- I'll shop where I feel safe and important. Love thy neighbor as yourself. We are so focused on being politically correct in this Country that it is causing us to stumble using common sense. People often do NOT know they are carrying Covid-19--masks are not totally perfect, but if EVERYONE had one--it would greatly reduce the exposure.
