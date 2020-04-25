One new active case of coronvirus (COVID-19) has been identified in a Miami County resident in their 30s, the Miami County Health Department reported Saturday, April 25.
The department reported that multiple, close contacts of this individual have been identified and contacted with further instruction and monitoring for any symptoms. Although the case investigation is still ongoing, no specific exposure has been identified at this time and will be classified as a local transmission, the department reported.
The case brings Miami County's total to five cases. The other four cases have already recovered, according to the health department. The department reported 188 people have been tested in Miami County.
Kansas had 3,056 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 76 counties that have resulted in 474 hospitalizations and 117 deaths as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The state added 79 new cases and sixth deaths since yesterday. KDHE reported the state has logged 22,143 negative tests. Wyandotte County has the most cases at 555, followed by Johnson County, 423; Ford County, 419; Sedgwick County, 334; Seward County, 307; Leavenworth County, 167; Lyon County, 140; Finney County, 139; and Shawnee County, 100, according to KDHE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.