OSAWATOMIE – Bryant Clancy, 18, was found alive and unharmed late Wednesday, Aug. 18, on property near the city limits, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.
Bryant, who has autism, had been missing since early morning Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The city released the following statement: "We wish to extend our deepest thanks to Osawatomie Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri Search and Rescue K9, and the countless other agencies and community members who took up the search over the last two days."
Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said Wednesday afternoon that Osawatomie police officers, with assistance from several other agencies, began searching for Bryant in Osawatomie and the surrounding area after his mother awoke early Tuesday to discover he was not in the Osawatomie family’s home.
Stuteville, Capt. Matt Kelly with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and Osawatomie Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mersman described, during a 3:30 p.m. press conference Aug. 11 inside Osawatomie City Hall, the search efforts that have taken place. Mayor Mark Govea joined these officials in asking for the public’s help in locating Bryant.
