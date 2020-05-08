PAOLA - An elderly resident of North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Miami County Health Department reported Friday, May 8, that a person in their 80s in the county has tested positive, and North Point officials confirmed the case involves a resident of the skilled nursing by Americare facility at 908 N. Pearl St.
“The resident was placed in a private room on May 6 pending the test results and will now remain in isolation until the facility can determine they are virus free through two consecutive negative tests,” North Point officials stated in a news release. “No other residents are symptomatic at this time.”
North Point officials said they are following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local and state health departments, including guidance on whether further testing of employees or residents is indicated.
“All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine, and staff is wearing protective equipment as recommended by the local health department,” the release states. “All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms.”
For any residents or employees who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the facility works with their physician to test them for COVID-19, according to the release.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
Cokingtin announced later Friday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is providing testing for all North Point employees and residents, beginning Saturday, May 9.
Health department officials said the case is still under investigation at this time.
It’s the only official active case currently in the county, as all five of the individuals involved in previous cases have recovered, according to the health department.
A total of 352 Miami County residents have been tested for the virus, and there have been six confirmed cases
Kansas has 6,501 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) that have resulted in 608 hospitalizations and 152 deaths as of 9 a.m. Friday, May 8, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The state added 356 cases and five deaths since Thursday. Kansas has recorded 41,207 negative tests.
Ford County has the most cases at 1,027, followed by Wyandotte County, 1,001; Leavenworth County, 907; Finney County, 677; Seward County, 668; Johnson County, 583; Sedgwick County, 438; Lyon County, 323; and Shawnee County, 146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.