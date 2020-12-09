OSAWATOMIE – One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday night southeast of Osawatomie.
At 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the intersection of 359th Street and Harmony Road, according to a sheriff’s office report.
First responders found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and off the roadway in a ditch, according to the report. Extreme heat prevented sheriff’s officers, firefighters from two departments and emergency medical personnel from getting close the vehicle until after firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to the report.
Once the fire was extinguished, deputies were able to determine the vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. They also found a deceased person inside the vehicle, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
At this time a positive identification cannot be made on the person inside the vehicle and further efforts will be made to make that identification, according to the sheriff’s report.
Kelly said a preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling east on 359th Street from Harmony Road for a short distance when it went off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. An exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, he said.
Firefighters from the Osawatomie and Fontana fire departments and personnel from Miami County Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol or Investigations divisions at (913) 294-3232. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.