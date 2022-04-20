BUCYRUS – One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Bucyrus on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20.
The accident took place at about 4:38 p.m. near the intersection of 223rd and Third streets in Bucyrus, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
A resident made a 911 call to report the accident and said the vehicle had struck a residence, and there was an occupant trapped inside the vehicle.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they located a grey 2018 Dodge Charger on its passenger side in the backyard of 101 S. Third St., which sits at the corner of 223rd and Third streets. The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was traveling east on 223rd Street, went over the railroad tracks in Bucyrus, lost control and went into the south ditch, causing it to go airborne. The vehicle crossed Third Street in the air, struck a tree, struck the roof of a residence and landed on its side, trapping the driver. Speed is believed to be a factor, according to the release.
There were two occupants in the residence at the time of the crash, but they were unharmed, according to the release.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and its crime lab. Members of Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Louisburg Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department assisted with the crash scene, according to the release.
