OSAWATOMIE — Michael Scanlon said he is eager to begin work as Osawatomie’s new city manager – as soon as he gets out of quarantine.
The 58-year-old Scanlon did not contract coronavirus (COVID-19) but he lived in one of Colorado’s highly contagious counties in high ski country that was on a no-travel list in many states.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) last month issued an advisory that anyone who had traveled or worked in Pitkin County (Aspen, Colo.) should go into self-quarantine for 14 days as soon as they returned to Kansas.
Scanlon made his way from Aspen to Kansas and promptly went into self-quarantine. The veteran city government official, who said he has not exhibited any symptoms associated with COVID-19, will soon complete his quarantine period and is set to begin his new post in Osawatomie on Monday, April 20.
“Four counties were highly contagious in late February, early March – all in the high mountain ski areas where there were a lot of international visitors,” Scanlon said. “In the case of Aspen, it was the Australians.”
The Osawatomie City Council voted unanimously to hire Scanlon at its regular meeting Thursday (April 9). In a phone interview later that evening, Scanlon said he is looking forward to serving Osawatomie.
“I think I might be the first manager in the United States appointed while in quarantine, so it could set some kind of record,” Scanlon said with an easy laugh.
But in all seriousness, Scanlon said he was looking forward to being in Osawatomie – a small town with huge potential.
The former city administrator of Mission, Kan., said one of those bright spots is the community’s vision to establish the eastern trailhead of the 119-mile Flint Hills Natural Trail, now a state park, in Osawatomie.
An avid cyclist who often road the Rio Grande Trail in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley where he worked said the trailhead has the potential to stimulate the local economy.
“I told the mayor (Mark Govea), 'Do you realize how much potential you have, including what could become a nice focal point in terms of the trailhead of the Flint Hills Nature Trail?'” Scanlon said. “Gravel biking is the fastest growing form of cycling in the world and the hub is in Kansas.”
Noting the possibilities for the Northland development and other potential for job growth, he thought a lot of things could start coming together for the community.
“I’m all for that (growth),” Mayor Govea said. “You know, I never really wanted us to be a big city, but I’d certainly love for us to be at least self-sustaining to the point where we don’t have so many people on the highway driving to jobs. I’d like to have a few of those jobs here.”
Govea called Scanlon a very smart man who has a great deal of experience, including working in the Kansas City, Mo., budget office.
“He’s already looking into what grant funds might be available,” Govea said, as a way to make improvements without putting it all on the shoulders of local property taxpayers.
A Grandview, Mo., native, Scanlon attended the University of Missouri and had a big decision to make after leaving Columbia, he said.
“When I took the job in Kansas City after graduating, I had the choice of working in Vail, Colo., or Kansas City, and since our family is from Kansas City and Kansas City paid more money in 1985 I took the Kansas City job, but I always thought if ever get the opportunity, I’d like to be in Colorado if I could one day.”
After working in other municipal government posts, Scanlon had the opportunity to move to Colorado.
“I was in Colorado from 2012 to this year,” Scanlon said. “I knew I was always going to come back to the Kansas City area and I wanted to be in a small town if I could.”
Scanlon leaves the post of chief acquisition and development officer for Habitat for Humanity in Roaring Fork Valley.
“I went out and found land to build housing for mostly the workforce in what’s called the Roaring Fork Valley, which is from Aspen down to Glenwood Springs, Colo., about 45 miles apart,” Scanlon said of his work for Habitat for Humanity.
Scanlon enjoyed his work but said he is looking forward to his return to municipal government. He takes over a post vacated by Don Cawby, who left the post last fall to become finance director for the city of Shawnee. Mike Smith, a former police chief and city administrator in Lansing and that community’s current mayor, has served as the interim city manager since Cawby’s departure.
“Mike Smith has been a great interim,” Govea said. “We hit him with so many problems, and he has done great job. I’m kind of sad to see him going.”
Govea said the city received over 50 applications and had several good candidates for the city manager position, but Scanlon rose to the top and became his and the city council’s No. 1 choice.
“It was a unanimous vote. No hesitation, no reservation,” Govea said. “I feel like this is going to be a great advantage for us. Several of the people I know who are mayors and city managers through the League (of Kansas Municipalities) that have come in contact, he carries a very good, strong reputation.”
Govea said he’s confident Scanlon will be a good fit for Osawatomie.
“The (city) staff has not met him but I think they are really going to like him, and I think the community will accept him well too,” Govea said. “He’s smart, he’s a people person and he thinks outside the box, which is exactly what we need to take the next step.”
