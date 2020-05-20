An 89-year-old Osawatomie man was killed Tuesday, May 19, when the John Deere mower he was driving was hit by another vehicle on 335th Street north of Osawatomie.
The driver of the mower, Ralza Manly, was transported to Miami County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek at 2:27 p.m. on May 19 in response to an injury accident.
Investigators determined that a 1998 Ford Escort occupied by an adult male driver and three juvenile passengers was eastbound on 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek Road when the vehicle struck a John Deere mower driven by an adult male traveling east on 335th Street, according to the release.
The driver and occupants of the Ford Escort were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
