A 22-year-old Osawatomie man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, on Kansas Highway 68 about five miles west of Paola.
Dalis M. Palmer was killed when the 1990 Mazda passenger car he was driving west on Highway 68 crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck an eastbound 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head on, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The 37-year-old driver of the semitrailer, Jordan Chism of Michie, Tenn., was transported to Miami County Medical Center with suspected minor injuries, according to the highway patrol report.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of Highway 68 and Lookout Road.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported Highway 68 was closed for a period of time in both directions, between Lookout and Lonestar roads, for an accident investigation. Highway 68 reopened Thursday morning, according to the report.
