KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 28-year-old Osawatomie man was killed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 28, after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 under Pittman Road in Kansas City, Mo.
The Osawatomie man, whose name has not yet been released, had exited his vehicle after experiencing a tire blowout, according to an accident report from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
The accident took place at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes. According to the report, the Osawatomie man was driving a Chrysler sedan westbound when it experienced a tire blowout. The driver stopped the vehicle in the outside traffic lane and exited on foot. A westbound tractor-trailer was traveling in the outside lane, and the driver swerved to miss the stopped vehicle and hit the Osawatomie man who was standing nearby. The tractor-trailer then ran off the right shoulder and overturned on its right side.
The 28-year-old Osawatomie man died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured; however, a passenger in the truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
I-70 was closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard following the accident to allow for the investigation to take place.
