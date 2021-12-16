OSAWATOMIE – Voluntary admissions will soon be accepted at Osawatomie State Hospital for the first time in more than six years.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced in a news release Thursday, Dec. 16, that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) is prepared to lift the moratorium on voluntary admissions at OSH on Jan. 3, 2022.
“After nearly seven years, lifting the moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital will ensure Kansans receive the mental health treatment they need,” Kelly said. “Since day one, my administration has prioritized policies that provide Kansans with the mental health resources and support they deserve. I’m confident this plan will continue our efforts and provide a more comprehensive and inclusive continuum of care for everyone.”
Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker has been a big proponent of the Osawatomie State Hospital in the past, and she has repeatedly called for the moratorium to be lifted.
"I am ecstatic," Tyson said upon hearing that the moratorium on voluntary admissions will be lifted soon. "This is a very positive step forward, not only for Osawatomie and the hospital but for the state of Kansas and mental health treatment."
The moratorium was imposed by KDADS officials in June 2015 partly in response to insufficient space at the hospital to safely treat both involuntary and voluntary admissions.
Also, in 2015, a 42-year-old male patient was accused of raping a 21-year-old female employee at the state hospital.
The issues caused the hospital to lose Medicaid certification in January 2016, a move that resulted in the loss of about $1 million a month in federal funds.
After the state hospital renovated the 60-bed Adair Acute Care facility, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recertified the Adair Acute Care unit in 2017.
Scott Brunner, KDADS deputy secretary of hospital facilities, said there are three main components to the KDADS plan that has led to the upcoming lifting of the moratorium on voluntary admissions.
The first is working to create more capacity on the Osawatomie State Hospital grounds. To address bed capacity at OSH, KDADS was provided budget funds to renovate space in existing buildings on campus. The first of those projects, reopening the B2 unit, will be completed in January 2022, and will provide flexible space to move patients to make room for updating treatment units, according to the release.
In January, renovations will begin in the Biddle Building at OSH. Biddle renovations will add certified beds and allow conversion of many double occupancy rooms in the Adair Acute Care unit to single occupancy. With completed renovations, the total certified bed count will increase from 60 to 72, an increase from the 52 certified beds currently available with space limitations and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. This, combined with the improved therapeutic environment, will allow for daily capacity of 85-90 percent with an increased number of single-patient rooms. At the end of the plan, OSH will have a total of 72 certified beds and 110 licensed beds, according to the release.
Brunner said the second primary component of the KDADS plan involves using existing resources and facilities effectively to meet therapeutic needs while incorporating community-based services and private facilities to allow individuals to receive services closer to their home and community.
To increase community-based capacity for inpatient treatment, KDADS worked with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to implement a new provider classification.
State Institutional Alternative (SIA) is a new Kansas provider type for Medicaid- and KDADS-funded programs that allows private psychiatric and community hospitals to accept patients with mental illness who have been screened and approved for admission to state psychiatric hospitals. SIA hospitals admit patients voluntarily entering acute care and those court ordered for involuntary admission and provide regional hospital alternatives to Larned State Hospital (LSH) and OSH, according to the release.
Brunner said the program replaces a previous program that focused on diverting patients from the state hospitals. This new program, he said, allows patients to receive the same level of service they would get at a state hospital at a participating community hospital that already has a psychiatric unit.
Hospitals in the state can enroll to become an SIA through a process with KDADS’s contract partner HealthSource Integrated Solutions. There are currently eight approved SIA hospitals with nine locations in the state. They have collectively served 122 adults and 291 youth since September of this year.
Brunner said the closest participating hospital to Miami County is likely the Cottonwood Springs mental health facility in Olathe.
“The partnership with HealthSource and the hospitals that have enrolled as SIAs has expanded the range of services for adults in mental health crisis,” Brunner said. “Community hospitals that treat these patients are compensated for the higher level of care needed to act in place of the state hospitals at Larned and Osawatomie, and this payment stream for Medicaid-eligible patients and those without health insurance reduces the barriers to access for adults with acute mental illness close to their home or community.”
Brunner said the third main component of the KDADS plan involves an increased focus on behavioral health, crisis intervention and stabilization services, which can all help an individual before they reach the point of requiring services at a state hospital.
When the moratorium is lifted, OSH will admit voluntary and involuntary patients in the order of their completed screens until the census reaches 85 percent of maximum capacity. When the census is over 85 percent of capacity, OSH will prioritize admissions to only those committed on an involuntary basis, according to the release.
At the beginning of January, Adair will have a maximum capacity of 52 patients (to include three social detox beds) and OSH will have a maximum capacity of 110 patients. Staffing challenges and COVID-19 restrictions have limited the use of the full licensed capacity, according to the release.
Brunner emphasized that the moratorium does not eliminate the need to use a waiting list when necessary to ensure overcrowding does not occur. The demand for beds will at times still require prioritized placement at AAC and OSH for involuntary patients, he said.
As the state’s capacity increases, voluntary patients can be admitted, as bed space allows, to SIA hospitals and OSH for the most acute level of mental health treatment, according to the release.
“With the additional capacity from SIA hospital partners, the continued expansion of community-based crisis stabilization centers, active management of the census using all beds available at OSH and adding additional space at OSH in 2022, we are confident lifting the moratorium will be successful as a critical component of improving the safety net for adults in mental health crisis in Kansas,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said.
Brunner said staffing and recruitment remains one of the biggest obstacles moving forward at OSH. He said there currently is a need for nurses, mental health technicians, social workers and physicians. He also praised the work of his current staff, and he acknowledged that many of them are working double shifts and extra hours to help cover.
One of the biggest vacancies is that of superintendent. Dr. Kristin Feeback, who was appointed as the superintendent of the state hospital in September 2019, was recently replaced by an interim acting superintendent in October.
Mike Dixon was appointed by Secretary Howard to serve as acting superintendent.
Dixon, who also is state hospital commissioner for KDADS and the superintendent at Parsons State Hospital, is serving the new role at Osawatomie on an interim basis while the search begins for a new permanent superintendent.
Brunner said he tries to be at the OSH campus as often as he can, and Dixon is on the OSH campus about three times a week. Brunner said the superintendent position is advertised on the state website, as well as an opening for a superintendent at the Kansas Neurological Institute.
Brunner said the hope is to have a new OSH superintendent hired by next spring.
