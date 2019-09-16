PAOLA - The Paola Police Department is investigating a string of automobile burglaries that are believed to have taken place in the overnight hours of Sunday, Sept. 15, and early morning of Monday, Sept. 16.
As of noon on Monday, Sept. 16, Paola officers have taken six separate reports of automobile burglaries between the 900 and 500 blocks of East Peoria and East Wea streets, according to a news release.
In each incident, the vehicles were accessed through unlocked doors, and officers said they appear to be crimes of opportunity.
Detectives are seeking help from residents who may have observed any suspicious activity from pedestrians or vehicles in the area during the overnight period.
Officers would also like to review footage from home security cameras in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call the tips hotline at (913) 259-3647.
The police department also is reminding residents to always lock vehicles, houses and garage doors to prevent crimes of opportunity.
