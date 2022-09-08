Paola USD 368

Paola USD 368’s Central Services building is currently where members of the Paola school board conduct their meetings.

PAOLA – Paola USD 368’s $40 million bond proposal to make improvements districtwide failed by 77 votes, according to the unofficial final results of the mail-in ballot election posted Thursday, Sept. 8, by the Miami County Clerk and Election Office.

Ballots were mailed out Aug. 19 to 8,602 registered voters within the Paola USD 368 boundaries, and 3,094 were returned to the Miami County Clerk’s Office by the noon deadline Thursday, Sept. 8. That puts the voter turnout at 36 percent.

