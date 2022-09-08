PAOLA – Paola USD 368’s $40 million bond proposal to make improvements districtwide failed by 77 votes, according to the unofficial final results of the mail-in ballot election posted Thursday, Sept. 8, by the Miami County Clerk and Election Office.
Ballots were mailed out Aug. 19 to 8,602 registered voters within the Paola USD 368 boundaries, and 3,094 were returned to the Miami County Clerk’s Office by the noon deadline Thursday, Sept. 8. That puts the voter turnout at 36 percent.
There were 1,506 “Yes” votes (48.75 percent) and 1,583 “No” votes (51.25 percent), according to the posted results.
"I am disappointed in the results, but thank everyone who made their voices heard by voting," Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said.
Leading up to the election, school district officials stressed that the bond proposal would not have increased the tax rate, which means the mill levy would have remained the same. Taxes could have increased, though, if a property’s assessed valuation increases.
In the hopes that voters would have approved the bond issue, Paola school board members had already selected Newkirk Novak Construction Partners to be the construction manager agent for the projects. Construction was scheduled to begin the summer of 2023.
The proposed projects included a variety of improvements and maintenance work at each of the school district’s buildings. District officials have said the buildings are aging, with the newest being Cottonwood Elementary at 22 years old, and the oldest being Paola Middle School at 50 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.