The flight tracking website radarbox.com shows the flight path of a plane that left Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and later crashed into a field in Miami County.
A Piper Cherokee Six 300 plane crashed into a field along Moonlight Road south of 319th Street on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A pilot was injured in a plane crash southwest of Paola on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The pilot was an adult male who was the only occupant of the plane, and he sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, according to a Miami County Sheriff's Office release.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office first learned about the crash after receiving a 911 call at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday that a plane had crashed near a local airport.
Communication with the caller was lost, and initially sheriff's officials did not know the exact location of the crash. Multiple deputies responded to multiple area airports, both public and private, before a deputy eventually spotted the plane in a field along Moonlight Road south of 319th Street, according to the release.
The plane appeared to be damaged but still intact in the field. The area is northeast of the Miami County Airport.
The plane is a Piper PA-32-300 Cherokee Six 300 with the registration N4171W. The flight path for a plane matching that registration is posted on radarbox.com. RadarBox is a flight tracking company that displays aircraft and flight information in real time.
According to the flight path, the plane left Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday and headed south reaching a maximum altitude of 4,600 feet. The plane appeared to turn sharply back north just before crashing along Moonlight Road south of 319th Street.
Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, and Paola Fire Department were on the scene in addition to members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The Kansas Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, according to the release.
