TOPEKA — The gap in the Republican primary race for state treasurer has widened between candidates Rep. Steven Johnson and Sen. Caryn Tyson.
Unofficial election results as of Monday, Aug. 15, showed Johnson’s lead had expanded from 375 votes to 452 votes since the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The unofficial tally reported in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, showed Johnson held a lead over Tyson 215,875 votes to 215,500 votes.
State Sen. Tyson, a Republican from Parker, requested the votes be recounted by hand in about 55 counties in Kansas in her tightly contested race with state Rep. Johnson, a Republican from Assaria.
“We were trying to collect data as to which ones had accurate audits,” Tyson said in a phone interview Monday, Aug. 15 about how the counties were selected for a recount. “They had to audit 10 percent of the ballots in the treasurer’s race.”
Paper ballots covered by the audit had to be recounted by hand.
“Some of those counties, those results weren’t public — we couldn’t find them — or the audit was off,” Tyson said. “And then we know there were a couple of other counties that had machine problems during the election, so we included them.”
Tyson’s camp had to turn in the list by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, before all the counties had conducted their canvasses. The deadline for counties to conduct their canvasses was Monday, Aug. 15. Miami County conducted its canvass Friday, Aug. 12.
“There are 17 counties left to canvass, and five are some of the largest. Sedgwick, Johnson, Douglas, Wyandotte and Shawnee are all left to canvass,” Tyson said.
She acknowledged her opponent had the advantage heading into Monday, but with thousands of votes left to canvass it was still too close to call.
“It’s anybody’s race,” Tyson said.
By 5 p.m. Monday, 102 counties had certified their election results, according to the Secretary of State’s Office which tweeted that Johnson had 219,363 votes to Tyson’s 218,911 votes. The results remained unofficial.
The winner will face Democratic state Treasurer Lynn Rogers in November. Rogers ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The candidate requesting the recount has to pay for it.
“To turn in 55 counties, the cost was approximately $42,000,” Tyson said. “We want accuracy, that’s all. The sad thing is you have to pay to try to find out if they’re accurate or not.”
The price counties wanted to charge for the hand recount were all over the board, she said.
“Dickinson County was going to charge $3,168, while Douglas County was going to charge $2,800,” Tyson said. “Dickinson had approximately 3,500 ballots cast in the treasurer’s race, while Douglas had 10,000 ballots to count. That’s quite a price difference for those numbers.”
Tyson said she thinks legislators will look at this issue and other related election issues in the 2023 session.
“I have a feeling you’re going to see quite a bit of election legislation next year — not necessarily by me but by others who are watching and on those committees,’ she said. “We’ve got to have confidence in our elections.”
The defeated constitutional amendment on abortion also faced a recount.
The state reported Melissa Leavitt, a private citizen from Colby, Kan., had requested the hand recount.
It remained unclear Tuesday, Aug. 15, the amount of money that Leavitt and her supporters would have to put up as a bond to guarantee they could pay for the recount.
The amendment was defeated by around 165,000 votes, and state election officials predicted the recount is not likely to change the outcome. Unofficial election results showed “no” votes outpacing “yes” votes 543,855 (59 percent) to 378,466 (41 percent).
Leavitt is listed as organizer of a fundraiser for the recount on GiveSendGo with a goal of raising $230,000. As of noon Tueseday, Aug. 15, the GiveSendGo page had raised $45,332.
In a statement on the GiveSendGo page, Leavitt professed to be an advocate for election integrity and said the state of Kansas should have a statewide hand recount for the “Value Them Both” abortion amendment.
“I have seen data in the week following our election in Kansas that there were irregularities the night of August 2,” Leavitt said in the statement. “The New York Times even reported using Edison data that 42 times in Kansas during our election, voting numbers declined. No candidate or issue should ever lose votes. They should only gain in votes.”
The Colby resident lives in Thomas County where “yes” votes accounted for 68 percent of the total cast for the amendment question.
Leavitt said she has been studying election integrity and fraud in Kansas since 2020.
“Kansas simply does not do enough to put the minds of voters at rest with their percent-based random audit system,” Leavitt said in the statement. “Vote flipping discovered in Cherokee County found this week called my spirit to seek truth where it has been dismantled in our election process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.