Steven Johnson mug

Rep. Steven Johnson

TOPEKA — The gap in the Republican primary race for state treasurer has widened between candidates Rep. Steven Johnson and Sen. Caryn Tyson.

Unofficial election results as of Monday, Aug. 15, showed Johnson’s lead had expanded from 375 votes to 452 votes since the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos