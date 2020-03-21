Beginning Tuesday, March 24, residents of Jackson County, Mo.; Johnson County, Kan.; Kansas City, Mo.; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan; will be directed to stay at home except for essential needs, according to an announcement from the CORE 4 partners Saturday, March 21.
The decision was made based on the “urgency of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the imminent rapid progression of the pandemic in our area," according to the release.
All jurisdictions will issue orders that will stay in effect for 30 days from the effective date of March 24, with consideration after 30 days of whether to prolong these orders beyond that date, based on public health and critical care metrics available at that time, according to the release.
Examples of essential businesses and services that will remain open during this time period include critical government services, infrastructure projects, childcare, healthcare, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery/carry-out/drive-through services from restaurants, according to the release.
The chief elected officer and medical directors for each jurisdiction will hold a joint news conference at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Union Station, where more details will be made available.
