Rep. Mark Samsel and Samantha Poetter have advanced to the Nov. 3 general election in two local state House races, but the Louisburg USD 416 bond election will not move forward. Voters rejected both questions of the two-part proposal.
Samsel defeated challenger Mark Powls in the Republican primary for the House District 5 seat. With all eight precincts reporting, the Kansas Secretary of State's office reported Samsel won the race over Powls by a final count of 2,126 to 1,400 votes.
The Wellsville Republican also carried Miami County 434 to 247 votes. Samsel received 60 percent of the votes in the district and 64 percent of the votes in Miami County.
Samsel will face Roger Sims who received 238 votes running unopposed in the Democratic primary. There were 64 write-in votes.
With all 29 precincts reporting, Samantha Poetter defeated Clifford Blackmore 2,698 to 1,538 votes in the Republican primary for the House District 6 race. Poetter carried 64 percent of the votes, with all precincts being in Miami County.
The two Paola Republicans were vying to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Jene Vickrey, who chose not to run for reelection. Vickrey served 28 years in the House.
There was no Democrat on the primary ballot for the House District 6 position, but there were 82 write-ins.
Blackmore, the chairman of the Miami County Republican Central Committee, was selected to fill the remainder of Vickrey’s House District 6 term during a special convention held Tuesday, July 21, at the Paola Chamber of Commerce.
The convention was necessary because Vickrey resigned, effective June 30.
Blackmore was sworn in Monday, July 27, in Topeka. With the current legislative session adjourned, Blackmore will only be called into service in the event of a special session.
Louisburg USD 416 voters rejected the proposed $27.6 million bond in the first question of a two-part proposal by a count of 1,625 “no” votes to 1,181 “yes” votes.
The first question addressed district needs that were divided into three main categories: $10.1 million for facility and efficiency upgrades, $9 million for enhanced learning environments, and $8.5 million for safety and security, according to the school district.
Voters also did not support the second question, a proposal to construct a $6.9 million four-field, baseball/softball complex on school property. Voters turned it down with 1,920 “no” votes to 889 “yes” votes.
The Prairie View USD 362 bond proposal fared better with its district patrons.
With all precincts reporting in Miami and Linn counties, the Prairie View school bond question passed with 752 "yes" votes to 536 "no" votes, according to the unofficial election results.
A majority of the voters were in Linn County, where the bond question passed with 623 “yes” votes compared to 438 “no” votes.
The bond question also passed in Miami County, where it received 129 “yes” votes and 98 “no” votes.
The USD 362 bond proposal is $7.5 million that will keep the mill levy neutral, school officials have said.
Planned renovations include: repair and replace the high school roof, remodel special education classrooms, remodel administrative and library space to have a secure entrance directly into the office, remodel science classrooms and laboratories, remodel family and consumer science room, turn current art room into an expanded space for the family and consumer science program, and turn the current ag classrooms/shop into a new art design workshop.
Planned additions include: ADA accessible elevator, additional handicap restroom, weightlifting room, agriculture classrooms, shop and greenhouse, according to a school district release.
County Clerk Janet White defeated challenger Matthew Mercer 3,307 to 2,031 votes in the only other contested Republican primary in the county.
Other incumbent county officials ran unopposed in their Republican primaries to advance to the fall election. Those officials are Sheriff Frank Kelly, County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, Register of Deeds Katie Forck and Treasurer Jennie Fyock.
County commissioners Rob Roberts and George Pretz also ran unopposed in their Republican primaries to advance.
There were not write-in campaigns mounted in any of the county races.
State Sens. Caryn Tyson and Molly Baumgardner ran unopposed in their Republican primaries. Tyson will face Democratic primary winner Mike Bruner in the 12th District race, and Baumgardner will meet Democratic primary winner Becca Peck in the fall. Bruner and Peck also ran unopposed on the opposite side of the ticket.
The Associated Press called Roger Marshall the winner of the Republican primary to fill retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts' seat.
Marshall had 139,321 votes to runner-up Kris Kobach's 93,337 votes with 11 of 45 precincts reporting. Bob Hamilton won Miami County but was finishing in third place overall with 68,821 votes.
Senator Roberts tweeted out a congratulations to Marshall: "Congratulations to my friend and colleague, Dr. Roger Marshall, on clinching the Kansas Republican nomination for U.S. Senate."
Marshall will face Barbara Bollier in the general election. Bollier was carrying 88 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary with 11 of 45 precincts reporting.
Miami County had voter turnout of 30.64 percent, breaking the mark of 24.98 percent set in the 2018 primary.
All election results are unofficial until they are verified at the canvass. The Miami County canvass is set for Aug. 14.
