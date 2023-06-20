top story breaking Sheriff investigating fatal shooting at Hillsdale State Park By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILLSDALE LAKE – One person is dead and another person wounded after an incident early Tuesday, June 20, at Hillsdale State Park.Emergency personnel were dispatched to a campground at Hillsdale State Park for a reported stabbing and shooting, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office. One person suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and one person suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff's deputies took one person into custody, pending formal charges. At no time was there a threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.The investigation is ongoing. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHow to keep your lawn looking greenArtist ready to unveil John Brown earthwork portraitPaola teen accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at Lake MiolaThese Are the Most Common Gun Related Crimes in ArkansasSheriff investigating fatal shooting at Hillsdale State ParkMassive oil spill distorts Kansas couple’s confidence in the integrity of Keystone pipelineOsawatomie takes center stage during John Brown Jamboree 2.0Reta M.and Joseph “Joe” BurkeOsawatomie prepares to celebrate Jamboree 2.0The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In Kansas Images Videos CommentedControversy continues surrounding Night Train Run in Louisburg (3)Night Train Run incident discussed at council meeting (2)PHS journalism students earn awards at state competition (1)The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In Kansas (1)What to do about headlight glare when driving at night (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Hollywood writers' strike ripples to thousands of out-of-work crews Heat waves and power outages persist in Texas, Oklahoma Small towns lead a new wave of LGBTQ+ pride events US House shows unanimous support for imprisoned American teacher Ukraine's top general: Counteroffensive 'continues as planned'
