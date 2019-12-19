RANTOUL - Miami County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of an active burglary in progress in the area of 323rd Street and Stanton Road, east of Rantoul and near the Stanton Cemetery.
The sheriff's office reported about 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, that one subject is in custody and two suspects remain at large.
One suspect is described as a male wearing overalls, hoodie, black mask and gloves, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page. The sheriff's office urged residents that if they see this subject do not approach him and call 911.
The sheriff's office did not have a description of the second suspect. It is unknown if anyone is armed.
