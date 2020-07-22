In a 5-5 split vote, the Kansas Board of Education did not approve Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to delay the reopening of Kansas schools until after the Labor Day holiday. Six "yes" votes would have been required to approve the executive order.
Before voting Wednesday, July 22, board members from each of the state's 10 districts explained their reasoning. Many who voted "yes" talked about the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need to keep teachers and students safe from the virus, while also giving local school districts time to establish reopening procedures.
At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Kathy Busch, who represents the Wichita area, reminded board members that the only issue before them Wednesday morning was Executive Order 20-58 addressing the delayed start to the school year.
The governor’s Executive Order 20-59 did not require the state board’s affirmation and has already been signed. EO 20-59 outlines safety procedures schools must take, including face coverings, hygiene stations, temperature checks, and social distancing.
During the state board’s two-hour discussion Wednesday, many of those who voted "no" on delaying school talked about the need to give local school districts the authority to make their own decisions. They also mentioned the social-emotional health of students and importance of getting them back into a classroom setting.
Some board members who did not vote to affirm the executive order also said a one-size-fits-all executive order does not work, because some areas of the state have had very few or no cases and could open in mid-August, while districts in other areas where spikes in cases have occurred might want to delay the start of school.
Michelle Dombrosky of District 3, which covers northern Miami County and parts of Johnson County, voted "no," stating she believes it needs to be a local decision. Jim Porter of District 9, which covers southern Miami County, voted "yes" because of the seriousness of the virus, and he pointed out the strangeness of board members voting on the reopening of schools during a Zoom call from the safety of their homes.
He also added that he wishes legislative leaders would have worked with Gov. Kelly during the past few months on bringing this pandemic under control rather than trying to undermine her efforts.
Board members on both sides of the issue acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be taken seriously. Some board members encouraged school districts not to open their schools until they felt it was safe to do so and only after proper safety precautions and staff training has taken place.
Gov. Kelly expressed her disappointment after the vote.
“The cases of COVID-19 in Kansas are at an all-time high and continue to rise," Kelly said. "Our decisions must be informed by public health experts not politics. This vote puts our students, faculty, their families and our economy at risk.
"I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and well-being of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school,” she said.
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, applauded the board's decision.
“I appreciate our board members’ confidence in local district leaders and especially want to thank all Kansas parents and experts for their civic engagement on behalf of Kansas students," Wagle said. "Our state is extremely diverse, and I will continue to advocate for local control rather than a one-size-fits-all mandate by one sole leader.
"The democratic process and engagement from many Kansans prevailed today, and local leaders and health experts will make decisions about school closures from here forward, exactly how it should have been all along,” she said.
Wagle said the Kansas State Board of Education developed a thorough resource guide to assist local districts in tailoring a safe and productive learning environment for all Kansas students. The “Navigating Change” resource guide was developed with input from a wide array of child advocacy experts and stakeholders, she said.
