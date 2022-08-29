OSAWATOMIE — A patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the state hospital together.
Osawatomie Police Department first received a report of the missing patient and employee at 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III, and the 20-year-old state hospital employee is Jamey Anderson, according to the release.
Both reportedly left Osawatomie State Hospital early Monday morning in Anderson’s white Toyota Rav 4, and the vehicle was later located in the area of 295th and Osawatomie Road.
Investigators later learned that Anderson had run out of gas, and the two continued on foot northbound on Osawatomie Road.
Members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks joined the search, and local residents were notified that the two individuals were believed to be in the area of the Hillsdale Lake entrance on 255th Street, according to the release.
Local residents were warned not to approach them because Reyes was considered dangerous.
After several reported sightings from the public, law enforcement officers focused their resources on the south side of Hillsdale Lake. With the use of drones, multiple K-9 units, and the Kansas Highway Patrol air support, Reyes and Anderson were located in a tree line east of the dam before noon. They were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Reyes was booked into Miami County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aggravated escape from custody, and interference with law enforcement.
Anderson was booked into Miami County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding escape, unlawful sexual relations, and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.
“I would like to acknowledge the enormous amount of resources used to bring this morning’s incident to a quick successful conclusion,” Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said in the news release. “Inter-agency cooperation and assistance from the public were key factors in the quick and peaceful resolution of this incident.”
