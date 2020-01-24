200129_mr_snow_school

Louisburg Public Works employee Ben Miller backs up as he clears an intersection before dawn Friday, Jan. 24, on the east side of Louisburg. A snowstorm blanketed Miami and Linn counties overnight, prompting all county school districts and Prairie View to cancel classes Friday. 

 Doug Carder / Staff Photo

PAOLA - All Miami County school districts and Prairie View have canceled classes for Friday, Jan. 24, after a snowstorm blanketed the region overnight, making many roads impassable early Friday.

Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 posted messages on their websites in the early morning hours Friday that they were canceling classes because of inclement weather.

Miami and Linn counties are in a winter weather advisory until noon Friday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

Motorists should expect slippery road conditions for the morning commute and be prepared for traffic delays. 

NWS was forecasting periods of snow to continue through the morning hours as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

