PAOLA - Heavy snowfall, hazardous road conditions and sub-freezing weather add up to no school throughout the area Monday, Dec. 16.
Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 have all canceled classes on Monday due to inclement weather.
The Osawatomie school district's Tweet summed it up: "Stay Home, stay warm and stay safe."
Initial estimates put Sunday's snowfall at 4-5 inches by 8 p.m. and possibly more in some areas of Miami and Linn counties.
AccuWeather's forecast called for periods of snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on Monday.
Miami and Linn counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Monday.
For current road conditions, call 511 or go to kandrive.org.
