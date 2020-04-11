TOPEKA – The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in Gov. Laura Kelly’s favor – invalidating the Legislative Coordinating Council's April 8 revocation of the governor’s coronavirus (COVID-19) Executive Order 20-18 that limited religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 people.
The court’s decision was announced late Saturday, April 11, on the eve of Easter, considered by many theological scholars to be the most significant religious holiday of the year.
After hearing arguments electronically Saturday morning in Kelly v. Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) et al., the court ruled “swiftly and narrowly, relying on the plain language of House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025,” according to a Kansas Courts news release.
The court said the revocation could not stand, because the resolution failed to give the LCC the necessary power to override the governor's order, according to the release.
The governor issued the executive order on April 7, citing evidence gathered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) that three clusters of COVID-19 cases originated at religious gatherings. She said the executive order did not ban churches from practicing their faiths but rather was undertaken to limit the size of in-person gatherings in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
“My top priority has always been the safety and well-being of all Kansans,” Kelly said in a written statement following the court's ruling. “I know this pandemic is extremely hard for everyone. Each unprecedented action I’ve been forced to make in recent weeks has been taken in close consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the Attorney General, legislators and key stakeholders. That process will continue."
Senate President Susan Wagle issued the following statement after the court’s decision:
“Governor Kelly’s orders display her misplaced priorities when she makes it an arrestable offense to attend church while prisoners are rioting, businesses are permanently closing, and state agencies are fumbling. Other governors have kept places of worship open with strong encouragement for people to stay home and practice good social distancing. I have faith in Kansans and encourage them to do the same."
Most Miami County churches had already ceased in-person gatherings and were live-streaming their worship services before the governor issued her executive order (see related story, on The Miami County Republic’s website).
The Rev. Marti McDougal, pastor of the Osawatomie and Lane Methodist churches, said Friday, April 9, the legal battle in Topeka had no bearing on the church’s plans this Easter.
“I am doing all services on Facebook Live,” McDougal said. “The overruled decision of the governor did not affect us because we were doing online services anyway. I think her decision was critical, and I pray no churches will host in-person worship. It just doesn’t make sense when we are trying to cut down on spreading this disease. I believe we as churches should be leading the way in doing the most to care for humanity.”
The court's decision did not address several other issues that had been mentioned in the parties' written filings — including whether the Legislature's attempt to give the LCC authority to act while it was away from Topeka was lawful and whether the governor's order infringed on religious freedom, according to the release.
The majority opinion written for the court said: “As ultimately acknowledged by all counsel during oral arguments today, even if we accept House Concurrent Resolution 5025 as an otherwise valid exercise of legislative authority, its plain text did not authorize the LCC to revoke Executive Order 20-18.”
Justices Dan Biles and Caleb Stegall concurred in the majority's decision and wrote separately.
Justice Biles challenged the Legislature's authority to grant the LCC powers by current resolution rather than statute, according to the release.
Justice Stegall noted the LCC's assertion that drafting flaws in the concurrent resolution were noticed by legislators, the governor's staff, and the attorney general and should have been resolved before the legislative council’s attempt to revoke generated fast-track litigation, according to the release.
“I want to thank the Supreme Court for its expedited review under difficult circumstances,” Gov. Kelly said, referring to the Supreme Court meeting for the first time in the court’s history by video conference. “Our response to this unprecedented pandemic has necessitated that even our most fundamental institutions find alternative methods that preserve public health.”
