A 3-year-old girl died on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, after being hit by a delivery truck that was backing out of a driveway in rural Miami County west of Paola.
Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Wellsville Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 39000 block of W. 287th Street for an injury accident, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Upon arrival, investigators determined that a 2019 GMC Delivery Box Truck occupied by an adult male driver was backing out of the driveway when the vehicle hit a 3-year-old girl. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. There appears to be no criminal intent, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the release.
The accident is being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The fatal incident comes one day after an 89-year-old Osawatomie man was killed Tuesday, May 19, when the John Deere mower he was driving was hit by another vehicle on 335th Street north of Osawatomie.
