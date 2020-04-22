PAOLA - Some residents were trapped when a fire broke out inside a multi-family housing unit at 403 W. Piankishaw St. in Paola on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, and one was injured after leaping to safety from the second floor.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday morning, and fire was visible upon arrival.
Martin confirmed that some residents were initially trapped, but the only reported injuries were from a resident who suffered smoke inhalation and a broken leg while jumping from the second floor and a police officer who was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
Martin said eight people were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross has been contacted.
The Louisburg and Osawatomie fire departments assisted with the fire call, Martin said.
