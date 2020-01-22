OTTAWA - Two Rantoul residents were killed and a Paola woman was injured in a wreck on Kansas Highway 68 eight miles east of Ottawa in Franklin County.
The two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
James Tracy, 67, of Rantoul was driving a 1998 Volkswagon Passat east on Highway 68 at mile marker 37.2 when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and it hit a steel guard rail. The vehicle then veered into the westbound lane, where it was hit on the passenger side by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Erica Drinkard, 40, of Paola, who was traveling west, according to the report.
Both Tracy and his passenger, 14-year-old Harry Mock Jr. of Rantoul, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were wearing seat belts.
Drinkard suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. She also was wearing a seat belt.
Harry Mock Jr. was an eighth-grader at Paola Middle School. Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said counselors and extra support staff were at the school Wednesday to talk with students about the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.