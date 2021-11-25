Two people were killed Thanksgiving night when the vehicle they were in was hit by a Union Pacific train at a rural crossing south of 255th Street and east of U.S. Highway 169.
Capt. Matt Kelly of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Ridgeview and Wagstaff roads east of Hillsdale.
The identities of the two people killed have not yet been released, but Kelly said they were an elderly couple from the Kansas City metro area who were visiting family in Miami County and had just left after having Thanksgiving dinner.
The impact of the train pushed the vehicle down the tracks, and it eventually caught fire, Kelly said. The man and woman inside were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly said the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is working with Union Pacific investigators, as well as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, to determine all the details of the accident.
Members of the Louisburg Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and Miami County Emergency Medical Services also were called to the scene.
The crossing does have arms, bells and lights, and Kelly said it does appear they were working at the time of the accident, but the full investigation is not yet complete.
