Incumbents, in most cases, fared well throughout Miami County in the Nov. 5 election, and voters also strongly supported sales tax renewals for the city of Paola and Miami County.
A total of 3,211 ballots were cast in the election. There are 23,253 registered voters in Miami County, putting the voter turnout at 13.8 percent.
The following is a breakdown of the unofficial election results for contested races. The results won’t become official until after the canvass of votes Friday, Nov. 15, when provisional ballots may be approved and added to the totals.
Paola Mayor
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville defeated challenger Bobby Knudsen 431 votes to 286 votes.
Paola City Council Ward 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Paola City Councilman Dave Smail defeated challenger Scott Shappell 112 votes to 98 votes.
Paola School Board Position 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Paola school board member Tim Kelley defeated challenger Carla Blackmore 598 votes to 499 votes.
Osawatomie School Board At-Large
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Ben Wendt won the Osawatomie school board at-large race with 289 votes compared to incumbent Kristal Powell’s 173 votes and challenger Kevin Schasteen’s 163 votes.
Louisburg School Board Position 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Louisburg school board member Bruce Caldwell defeated challenger Linda Hipp 125 votes to 112 votes.
Louisburg City Council Ward 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Louisburg City Council member Kalee Smith defeated challengers Travis Thompson and Dusti Travis. Smith had 52 votes, followed by Thompson with 34 votes and Travis with 26 votes.
Louisburg City Council Ward 2
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Donna Cook defeated Louisburg City Council member Lee Baer 96 votes to 68 votes.
Spring Hill School Board At-Large
Ali Seeling ran away with the Spring Hill school board at-large race with a combined 1,114 votes between Miami and Johnson counties with all precincts reporting in both counties. Nicholas Hunt was second with 470 combined votes, and Scott Oberkrom was third with 215 combined votes.
Spring Hill City Council (three at-large seats)
Six candidates were running for three at-large seats on the Spring Hill City Council. With all Miami and Johnson County precincts reporting, Tyler Graves received the most combined votes between Miami and Johnson counties with 399. The next two highest were Steve Owen with 352 votes and Andrea Hughes with 344 votes. Rounding out the list are Rodolfo Arevalo with 320 votes, Floyd Koder with 259 votes and Steven Boswell with 210 votes.
Paola half-cent sales tax renewal
Paola voters renewed the city’s half-cent sales tax by a large margin. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the renewal received 550 “yes” votes and 177 “no” votes. The sales tax will help fund the Paola Family Pool, parks and streets.
Miami County quarter-cent sales tax renewal
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Miami County’s quarter-cent sales tax renewal passed with 2,245 “yes” votes and 942 “no” votes.
Constitutional amendment
Miami County voters supported the state constitutional amendment question, and so did others across the state.
With 100 percent of the local precincts reporting, Miami County voters cast 1,722 “yes” votes and 1,212 “no” votes. At the state level, with 310 of 315 precincts reporting, there have been 196,557 “yes” votes or 60 percent, compared to 132,904 “no” votes or 40 percent.
The amendment would end the practice of adjusting U.S. Census numbers. Kansas is the only state in the nation that still adjusts its numbers for college students and military personnel to reflect where those individuals consider their permanent residency. If the amendment is officially approved, a person’s residency for the census count will now be based on where they reside April 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
