PAOLA - Miami County school districts and Prairie View have canceled classes for Friday, Jan. 17, due to expected inclement weather and potentially hazardous road conditions.
Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230, and Prairie View USD 362 have canceled classes for Friday, Jan. 17.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning from midnight Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for Miami and Linn counties.
Forecasters are calling for mixed precipitation with up to 2 inches of snow possible and ice accumulation of up to four tenths of one inch. Winds could gust in the 20 to 30 mph range.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice," according to NWS. "Travel could be nearly impossible."
