LOUISBURG – Students and staff will be required to wear masks at Louisburg Middle School now through the end of the school day Sept. 13.
During a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 2, the Louisburg USD 416 school board voted 4-2 to implement masks at LMS. Rob Vohs, John Payton, Jacob Vickrey and Michael Phillips voted “yes,” and Doug Shane and Lanny Smith cast the “no” votes.
LMS becomes the second school in the district to implement a temporary mask mandate.
The school board voted unanimously Monday, Aug. 30, to require all students and staff at Rockville Elementary to wear masks through Monday, Sept. 13 — the date of the board’s next regular meeting.
The elementary school has been the site of in-school COVID-19 transmission and one cluster/outbreak that prompted the district to move to modified quarantine status last week.
The board meeting Thursday was triggered by the district’s safe return to school plan that requires a special board meeting to be called when 2.5 percent or more of the building’s student population tests positive for COVID-19.
Rockville and LMS both are over that mark. Both schools currently have 13 active cases, which puts Rockville at 3.58 percent and LMS at 3.49 percent.
Broadmoor Elementary currently has three active cases (0.9 percent) and Louisburg High School has 10 active cases (1.7 percent), with all 10 cases reported this week. LHS added an 11th case Thursday morning, making it only four cases shy of reaching the 2.5 percent threshold of 15 students.
Circle Grove has had no cases.
"I think this is the last thing we’re not doing to keep students safe," Board President Vohs said before the vote on masks at LMS. "How much will it keep students safe, I don’t know? But I do know that we are putting forward everything we can to throw at this disease."
Vohs said he hears and understands both sides of the issue, and he empathizes with both sides. Vohs said he worries about students taking COVID-19 home to their families and spreading it to the most vulnerable population.
"I don’t believe we need to mandate a whole year like we did last year, because it could change and it does change rapidly," Vohs said. "Most kids probably are not going to have hospitalizations from this, but they’re starting to. But they take it home to their grandparents. That’s where my worry is. And I don’t want to be responsible for that. Without masks, I’m not doing all I can."
Board member Shane said he didn't think masks would have prevented the exposures to COVID-19 that the district is facing now.
"Our buildings have scaled up mitigation strategies, and that’s the right move absolutely," Shane said. "A mask mandate would not have prevented these exposures.
"What’s hard, especially for middle school and high school kids ... we don’t control how much they hang out outside the school building," Shane said. "If they go to a sleepover or hang out and do teenage things.
"It gets really hard for me to implement arguably the most intrusive measure," he said. "I think mask optional is still the best route."
Smith said he was going to vote against mandating masks at the middle school because of concerns he has about how the COVID-19 tests are conducted and reported. The school district had 18 positive cases the previous day. Smith said the district doesn't have information back on those cases so they are presumed positive but not confirmed. He said some of those 18 positives may turn out to be negative. He didn't want to base his vote on numbers that could change.
Vohs countered that a few could be negative, but he thought certainly more than half of them would be positive.
A motion to make masks mandatory at all of the district's buildings through Sept. 13 failed on a split 3-3 vote, with Vohs, Payton and Phillips voting “yes” and Smith, Shane and Vickrey voting “no”.
The board, however, voted 4-2 to automatically implement the mask mandate at LHS or Broadmoor if either or both of those buildings’ student populations reach 2.5 percent positive cases, without requiring a special board meeting. If those orders are put in place they also would run through Sept. 13. Smith and Shane cast the "no" votes.
The board voted 6-0 to keep its current policy of not requiring masks for high exertion activities such as recess, physical education classes and sports activities.
No sports teams have been quarantined to date at the middle school or high school.
The board voted 5-1 to keep the current modified quarantine measures in place, with Payton casting the "no" vote. Shane then made a motion that the district allow a parental exemption from masks. The motion failed 2-4, with Shane and Smith casting the "yes" votes.
Parents will still have to provide a medical exemption from masks, from a doctor of their choosing. The board did not add any stipulations to the medical exemption or what physician provides it.
Absences also are on the rise in the district. Superintendent Brian Biermann said through the first two weeks of school, the district has had 165 absences, compared to 58 absences through the first two weeks last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.