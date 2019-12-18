LOUISBURG - A water main break Wednesday, Dec. 18, has temporarily closed North Broadway Street from Amity Street to North First Street.
Crews are expected to complete repairs Wednesday, said Jean Carder, the city's communications coordinator.
The break is only affecting homes and businesses in that general area, not the entire town, Carder said.
Police vehicles blocked off the road Wednesday morning to allow crews to work on the problem.
Drivers are asked to use Metcalf Road as an alternate route.
