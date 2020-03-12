A Wyandotte County man has died of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday night, March 12.
KDHE said the first COVID-19-related death in Kansas was a man in his 70s who was brought to a hospital and died shortly after arrival. Testing done post-mortem came back positive for COVID-19, according to KDHE.
The man was reported to be living in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County.
It was not clear yet how the man became infected with the virus.
“We are working on identifying contacts right now,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “We understand the concern and encourage Kansans to remain vigilant.”
Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an emergency declaration for the state of Kansas in response to COVID-19. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.
“The safety and well-being of Kansans is our priority, first and foremost,” Kelly said. “The landscape of COVID-19 is fast-changing. Today is evidence of that.”
