What does Christmas mean to you?
It’s a fun holiday; You get cool stuff; You get to spend time with our family; You get to play in the snow; You can do snow ball fights; You can snow angels; Love; Joy; Hot coco; Celebrating God and Jesus and everything that they’ve done for us in this world and the people that live in it.
Anthony Juarez
What does Christmas mean to you?
Family; My grandma; Presents; God; Santa; Christmas tree; Snow; Rudoph the red nose riandeer; Fun, Christmas break; Snowball fights, Snow forts, Christmas lights.
Tanner McGreer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to be with family and friends. It can also mean joy, love, care, and a lot of other things but it also means to get a little spoiled but that’s ok. A lot of people don’t celebrate it but some people do Christmas is fun. It’s mostly about having fun and not complaining but if you wanted something else just say thank you and move on and keep it to your self and say thank you cause it could really really hurt someones feelings. So it might not be what you wanted but just do your best. Because it could be something expensive but on the other hand if you wanted to feel emotions because you like it do what you want!!!! That’s what Christmas means to me!!! You also get celebrate and decorate and the best is you get to have fun!! And snow!!!! The end.
Layla Cameron
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means: to be with family, to be jolly or happy, Santa, nice, fun, always have fun especially on Christmas, yummy yummy hot coco, presents from Santa and your family, caroling, sledding, animals like reindeer, polar bear, and penguins.
Joziah Page
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a joyful part of the year. Christmas means a lot to me well becuse I get a lot of presents my favrit part of Christmas is becuse I mack a snowball and a snow angel like last night I did. Christmas is a speshel time to have fun and play. Christmas is a good time to go sleding in the snow and might fall of the sled but it wuld still be fun sleding.
Sam Farrell
What does Christmas mean to you?
C — Christmas songs, H — Mome made gifts, R — Rest, I — Invite people to Christmas parties, S — Stay home, T — Toys, M — Make apple pie, A — Are good food, S — Send cards.
Scarlett Frawley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Means be with family and friends; Means giving presents; Means have fun with family; Means put up Christmas tree; Means play in the snow; Means go to church; Means thank God for what he gave us; Means to decorate; Means be the best you can; Means JOY; Means LOVE; Means be thankful.
Catheryne Rodriquez
What does Christmas mean to you?
To be nice; That God means a lot to me; To stay safe; To include everyone; To love God; To show respect; To be resposible; To remember this is Jesus birthday; To be honest and truthful; To be kind.
Reiker Polley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christful; Happness; Ropes of lights; I get presents; Super fun; Tree; More the merrier; Awesome; Super mary.
Oliver Smith
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me: fun, presents, snow, shopping, ice, no school, elf, crafts, exitement, movies, playing, music, egg nog, sugar, breakfast with everyone, friends, pop A shot, waking up early, basketball, wrestling, rough housing, petting my dogs, playing with my dogs, finding elf, happiness, coats, sweat pants, waking up my mom and dad, waking up first, jokes, slipping on ice, mall.
Cash Sewell
What does Christmas mean to you?
Go shoping for presents; Put up decorations; have famly over at our house; Give someone a persant; Help my dad clean the drive way; Have a good diner.
Dallas Schmelle
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what I think Christmas is about. On Christmas I think it is a time when you should spend time with friends and family. It is a time for giving. A time to simply relax by a fire whith friends and family whith hot coco or even just play outside in the snow. That is what Christmas means to me.
Robert DuPuis
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a joyful holiday. Some people think its about the presents. Some disagree. I think its both presents but mostly Jesus. I go to church on Christmas Eve. I think its about family. jesus said “family is important.” Christmas is a time to celebrate.
Ivy Dischinger
What does Christmas mean to you?
Hot chocolate at the campfire; Celebrating Jesus’s birhtday; My dogs celebrating Christmas with me; Singing fun, presents for all and love; Christmas tree with lights; Elfs that make present for kids; Santa Clause who delivers the presents; Toy moving show ornaments; Writing Santa a letter; Adding stockings; Making cookies and milk for Santa; Christmas pictures with the family; Merry Christmas Santa and Jesus.
Suri Brothers
What does Christmas mean to you?
Joy; To be giving; To be Thankful; Hang with family; To have fun; To be Jolly; SNOW; Make new memories; Santa comes to town; Hang with friends; Watch the Christmas lights; Watch Christmas movies; Secret Santa; Presents; Stockings full; Coby gets dog toys; Salt gets gerbil toys.
Grace Proctor
What does Christmas mean to you?
Celebrating Jesus birth; Showing people you love them; Getting together with friends and family; Getting to wear Christmas PJs all day; Watching Christmas movies; Doing secret Santa; Blanket forts; Christmas music; My dogs Christmas bowtie; My dogs Christmas bandana; Christmas books.
Fynn Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
The birth of Jesus; Presents; A Christmas tree; Snow; Christmas ornaments; Hanging out as a family; Hot cocoa; Candy canes; Santa.
Walker Sewell
What does Christmas mean to you?
When I think about Christmas I think about snow, joy, happiness, sledding, Santa, people, candy and Christmas trees.
Eli Sheafer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me as a holiday that brings people together, happiness, sharing, careing, adventure, fun.
Channing Lofton
What does Christmas mean to you?
Its a time where you can have fun. Also you can enjoy the time with family and friends. You get to eat food with your family. And when you start to open your presents you get to see if you were good or not. And you get to make food and other stuff. Its a time where you can meet new people. You can go Christmas shopping. You can play games such as snowball fights. And its the birth of Jesus. You get to decorate a tree. And you can have hot cocoa. You can think of Rudolph.
Xander Allen
What does Christmas mean to you?
To have joy, remebering Jesus, to be kind. Treat others how you want to be treated. Be thankful for what the lord has given us. Remember those you love. To celabrate Jesuses birthday. To be thankful for what you have.
John Bacon
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means God’s birthday. Going to my mom’s, and seeing my family. Then opening presents, and playing in the snow. Then baking cookies. It means looking at my presents. Then watching football playing football with my family. This is what Christmas mean to me.
Paxton Tripp
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that I get to spend time with my family. We always do fun things together like gift giving and drinking hot coco. Were always laughing and it’s awsom. I love Christmas is my favorite holiday!
Isabella Fobes
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me. Let me tell you some of the tings I love out Christmas. I love spending time with my family. Another thing Christmas is to me, is haveing happyness. The last one is being greatful. I hope you feel the same way about Christmas.
Bayleigh Bryant
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is watching Christmas movies, having a big dinner, signing carals, and exchanging gifts. It also means family. Everything I do on Christmas day is with my family. Everything else is just gravy. Love and family is all you need. Merry Christmas!
Audrey Stewart
What does Christmas mean to you?
Going out side and sleding makes Christmas time special. Spending time with family is special because you need to spend before they go. Christmas makes me happy and joyful. Christmas is special to me! I like Christmas because it’s fun to celibrate with family. I’m thankful because people can’t aford present for there kids.
Preston Sanders
What does Christmas mean to you?
I celebrate the traditoin of Hanukkh. It’s a very fun time of year. We have diffrent foods and we also have eight presants. Hanukkuh last eight days, we get a presant each night. We way are prayers and have food called gelt latkes. When I think of Hanukkh it’s fun, joyful, and fantastic.
Truly, Kai Weiss
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family. It is inportant to love on Christmas. Also drinking hot cocoa because it warms me up. We also play in the snow. Christmas is inportant to me because I can give gifts and cheer people up. Everybody is happy excited, and feels important. I am ready for Christmas because I am ready to cheer people up.
Emma Jensen
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family and playing in the snow. But also on x-mas we bake sugar cookies and oreo balls also with my amediet family we watch Christmas movies and drink hot coco and snuggle.
Sencerely, Lillyan Lucas
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with family. My family going to my grandma and grandpa’s house to celebrat Jesus b-day. It’s getting a lot of presents and eating. It means watching Christmas movies. Christmas makes me happy because I get nice presents.
Love, Eva Golladay
What does Christmas mean to you?
Jesus’ birthday is on Christmas. On Christmas you give to others. I get to eat good foods. On Christmas, you (maybe) could sled in the snow. You could also make an igloo. I go to my grandparents house to celebrate. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Kyler Niebaum
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me is fun and a joyful holiday. We can play in the snow and make snowmen. We get presents from parents and grandparents. You get to play with your cusins and have hot chocolate. Presonally, I love hot chocolate. Best of all you get to spend time with your family. That right there is what Christmas means to me.
Landon Niebaum
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is my family. I get to go to my grandparents and see my cousins, my aunts and uncles. It also means decorating to me, because every year after Thanksgiving we decorate. We put up the Christmas tree. Then the lights inside and outside and the ornaments. That’s what Christmas means to me.
Nash Oram
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that I get to spend time with my friends and family. Every single year we watch all the Santa movies. We also drink hot coco and snuggle up close. My family and I have fun listening to music. Every single year, we always have fun decorating the tree. I’m happy that I get a big vation to do all of this.
Riley L. Sattler
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I like about Christmas is the feeling of waking up and seeing presents. I like going to my aunt’s house and doing diffrent stuff and eating diffrent foods. Im always happy when I get to open a present early. Christmas is where you celbrate family and friends. Christmas makes me feel happy.
Payton Russo
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means family and spending time tegether. Christmas wouldn’t of happened without Jesus. The gifts are great. They are from other. It is also about love for other people. Now you know what Christmas means to me.
Yours truely,
Race Cutshaw
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is one of my favorite holidays. Here are some resons why. I think it’s about giveing and snow. Also, it’s about worshiping the Lord. Those are some things I think Christmas is about.
Leo Summa
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the best time of the year. For some people Christmas means diffrent things. Christmas means time to spend with family and friends. It also means joy and happyness. Also forgiveness and apreciation for one another. Christmas isn’t about presents, it’s about the bigger things.
Jackson Heinrich
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a holiday where you get together with your family and friends being together is a good time to celebrate Christ’s birth. Also there are many types of food related to Christmas like, pumpkin pie, apple pie, Christmas cookies. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays and is the best holiday in my opinion Christmas will always be the best.
Elliot Rodman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a very special holiday. To me Christmas means being with your family and having fun with your relatives. To me it is the season of giving. Joy is also a big part of it. Because if you’re not joyful then you can’t have fun or celebrate Christmas. We need to be thankful for what we have. Lots of people aren’t as luck as us to have a home, food, clean water or a place to sleep. What Christmas celebrates then most is the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord.
Your truly,
Colston Battle
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family, love, kindness, partys, gifts, and so much more. I may be only 9 years old but Christmas is still important to me no matter how old you are able to change someone’s by such a small gift and this is what Christmas means to me.
Dane Lee
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get to go down stairs and spend time with my family. But I allways have to tell my brothers to be grateful for what you get. Because some people dont get any thing for Christmas. And especially since we live in a perfectly good house.
Gavin Walsh
What does Christmas mean to you?
Here’s what Christmas means to me! Family. Everyone gets together a while before going and waiting for Santa to come. It also means happiness. The joy on people’s faces are amazing when they like what they get. It means kindness too. Not only by giving gifts, but by simple words that could make somebody’s day! Getting gifts may be nice, but don’t forget to give back in return! Being a giver not only the reciever happy, but you too will be happy. Last, but not least, love. Love both yourself and others. Everyone needs to be loved and cared for. I hope you see what Christmas means to me!
Yours truly,
Emma Burkhead.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Having fun with friends and family and hanging out with people. That I have not seen in a whill. Also the best part, presents.
Love, Jax Anthony
What does Christmas mean to you?
What does Christmas mean to me? It means alot to me. It feels so nice to make snow men and play with snowballs. It is wonderful. It’s Christmas what is wrong with it. Nothing! It is so great you get presents and have family come over! It’s so nice! Do you like Christmas?
Collin Cannon
What does Christmas mean to you?
I celebrate with my family. We go to get a Christmas tree. We get some gifts for our family. We put the ornaments on the tree. The night before Christmas we like to put the cookies and milk on a tray for Santa.
Kali Calvert
What does Christmas mean to you?
1. Kindness. 2. Caring. 3. Loving God. 4. Sharing. 5. Celebrating. 6. Having fun. 7. Family time. 8. Playing games. 9. Loving. 10. Playing games. Christmas is a fun celebration.
Braxten Carpenter
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means family, friends, and being thankful for what I have an what a great family I have.
Avery Christen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means alot of things, like food. My family is a cooking family. We have two ovens and our family host Christmas at our house. We have some traditions. 1. My sister and I eat pie behind the couch. 2. My sister and I do A’s Christmas. The reason it’s called A’s Christmas is bcause both of our names start with A (Alyssa, me, Alayna, my sister). 3. We (my whole family) make sugar cookies, bring them to my aunts house and ice the cookies.
Alyssa H.
What does Christmas mean to you?
Well Christmas means alot of things to me waking up and going to jump on my parent’s bed. I like opening present and playing in the snow. I like to build blobby, going sledding, and playing with my friends. I enjoy buying stuff to put in pepole’s stoking’s and goingto my Grandma’s house for the week. I look forward to writing to Santa and eating cookies and drinking hot cocoa and milk.
Kendall Henson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is great because our family eats together. I also like Christmas to because we get to wake up early and get what we can’t normally afford as kids. I know it is getting close to Christmas because it is around the start of hunting season.
Maverick Hull
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means getting up eraly and going to my grandma’s house for Christmas Eve but it’s mostly about family and friends.
Aspenn Jamison
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is good because you get to spend time with friends and family and open gifts. You also get to open stockings and eat the candy and play with the other stuff in the stocking.
Connor Knudsen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means time to get together. On Christmas we get together with all of my family. I also get a special orange in my stocking it is vary delishous it’s dark chocolate and its orange flavord. Christmas is the best!
Bridget Little
What does Christmas mean to you?
People think Christmas is just for the presents but I see it as time with people you love. Of course I lik the presents to but spending time with my family is just as good; I also see it as pending time with people you love. So if I had to choose I’d choose people to spend it with people I love.
Jett Lohse
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means a time when my family and frends get together to watch a movie and spend time make cookies then we decorating the house and also wear the same pajamas. We get presents sometimes make a snowman and enjoy Christmas. Ho! Ho! Ho!
Yudith Martin
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me; it means family and friends to spend time with. It’s a time to celebrate. You get to wrap presents, and you are happy when your family members are happy.
Dakota Niebaum
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas to me means the day to celebrate our savior’s birth. His name was Jesus. We should all celebrate the birth of God’s son. We all have the choice to go to heaven. But you must trust and turn. Trust in the Lord your God and trust that he sent his son to die on the cross for you and me. Turn, turn away from all your sin and ask God in prayer to fogive you. But thats not all you must go to church and invite others.
Judah
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that it is not about the presents it is about family and friends. And spening time with people you love.
Jalynne Robison
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means ... Mom’s all day buffet. If we run out of food, then that’s all you eat. A movie Dad and Mom chose, and a puzzle or two. Christmas also means ... Times with family, friends, loved ones, and ones who are gone. Only sometimes pets, neighbors, and wishes to come true. But Christmas, to me is a holiday to worship Jesus and God.
Paige Stammer
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means that we celebrate wiht famly. It means we have a get together. We have a big Christmas meal as a famly. We get present too. It is a lot of fun.
Gavin
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me. It means to spend time with your family like hanging ornaments on the Christmas tree, or playing in the snow. That is what Christmas means to me.
Jack Wallace
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to spend time with my family and be happy with each other. Sometimes, if it snows enough I make snowangels, snowmen, and when there is a big pile of snow at the end of the slide, I will go down it and plop right into the snow like a soft cloud. My dad also takes me and my sister sledding which is super fun!
Aneisa Werkowitch
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because I get presents, but why I really like Christmas it is when Jesus was born. It is also my grandmother was born. I wish Christmas was every day. If it snow then sometime we go sledding on the back of the 4 wheeller. It is so fun!
Grayson Whitley
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to spend with family, to celebrate, and a time where you get gifts.
Liam Worthington
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get gifts from my family, but more important is family!
Liam Tigner
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means when you get to spend time with family, open gifts and when Jesus was born.
Brooks Vohs
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy, excitment because in my famly we get two Christmas but that is one reason why I like Christmas because it is Jesus’s birthday.
Teyah Toms
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because it is fun to spend time with family and friends. I love getting presents and playing outside with my brother and friends and eat good food.
Wes LaBrie
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means a lot to me because I get to hangout with my family and give gifts to homeless people. The best parts are the merry and joy that everyone has and God’s birthday, of course!
Lillie Clausen
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is the best holiday ever!!! I get to do the following, eat food, open presents, give presents, have fun with my annoying sister, play with my family and my cat, go to my grandma’s house and get Christmas money, cards, and my friends. I love Christmas!!!
Lucas Allam
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means presents to me.
Dallas Mossinghoff
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means so much to me because I get to spend time with my family and to play with friends. Christmas is my very most favorite holiday ever because I get gifts and I get to play in the snow with family and friends. I LOVE CHRISTMAS!
Liam James
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means I can see my family, I can eat a lot of food, I can open presents, I can make Christmas cards, I can go shopping!
Ana Mick
What does Christmas mean to you?
We celebrate this holiday because it is like Thanksgiving. Santa spends his time to give us presents.
Corbin Ross
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love having family over becuse I love playing games opening presents and having dinner. Normally my cousins come over. I LOVE NO SCHOOL!!!
Lincoln
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means to have peace and we celebrate God’s birthday and sing Happy Birthday. We get presents because God is giving to s for all we have done and then after we open presents and sing Happy Birthday to God we eat breakfast and pray. Then we go to our aunt’s and uncle’s house and eat and stay there for the rest of the day. Then we go to bed and give hugs and kisses to my parents.
Deborah Klotz
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to stay up late every Christmas. I stay up late and spy for Santa. It is very fun. Once on Christmas night me and my sister went to spy for Santa right as we got there a present moved and a couple minuts late we heard munching and slurping then we heard ... stomps on the roof and we heard ... Ho... Ho... Ho Merry Christmas everyone. That was the best night ever. A couple of seconds later I saw a twirly thing out the window. So that is what Christmas means to me. Ho Ho Ho.
Chloe Kupzyk
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because I get a lot of gifts and I spend time with my family and eat lunch with my family. Then I went to me Grandmas to eat dinner.
Xavier Scott
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to eat food I usually don’t get to. Christmas means I get to spend time with my family.
Auggie Vance
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas! I love that I get presents before Christmas. My friends and my family play elf. I get a early presents. In the morning, I like to get up early and wake up my parents, then my brother’s. And the open PRESENTS!
Charlie Blue
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is me and my cousins come together to honor God. Gifts are something to keep you comany until you go to heaven.
Barrett Draper
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I like about Christmas is that I like to spend time with my family and I like to get gifts and play fun games.
Landon Crooks
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas, and it’s a fantastic holiday. I love Christmas.
Brighton Adams
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean’s God’s birthday. I like to spend time with my family. We eat a very good breakfast. We open are gifts.
Maci Hess
