Blake Harris was standing in the middle of an open field along 247th Street northeast of Louisburg in the spring of 2020 when he began to wonder if he had just made a big mistake.
He and his wife, Abby, purchased the 40-acre tract of land in late 2019 so Blake could pursue his dream of building an event center in the rural countryside of Miami County.
But in the spring of 2020, COVID-19 changed everyone’s world, and Blake struggled to find a bank that would support his business plan for an event venue in the middle of a pandemic.
“I was rejected eight times,” Blake said. “I started to get depressed.”
Still, Blake never doubted his vision. After working as a wedding vendor for about a decade handling music and sound responsibilities for countless gatherings, he had learned the ins and outs of the event business.
He knew that if he could just secure funding to build a venue with a contemporary farmhouse feel and upscale amenities, it would attract clientele from throughout the region.
He got the break he was waiting for during a visit to yet another bank, where he was advised to contact Vincent Haworth, director of the Capital Access Center. The center is part of the Kansas Small Business Development Center in Topeka, and it serves as a consulting service to small business owners needing loans or lines of credit to gets their dreams off the ground.
“When I first saw the business plan, I knew we had something,” said Haworth, who has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry.
With financial backing secured, Blake’s excitement level was sky high, but he and Abby were not blind to the uncertain world they were living in.
“We decided to delay construction for the first year due to COVID as we waited to see what the events industry would do,” Blake said. “During that time we ran utilities and dug our pond and completed a lot of the site work.”
Blake, who is a 2008 graduate of Louisburg High School, has prioritized working with local businesses and vendors. He and Abby even developed a relationship with Jane and Paul Howe, who own and operate The English Barn event venue in Louisburg.
“Their friendship in the wedding industry has been instrumental, as we were both creating our venues from the ground up around the same time,” Blake said. “We worked together to figure out offerings, contract details, liquor regulations, and really utilized each other‘s strengths and weaknesses. Having a ‘friendor’ (friend + wedding vendor) like English Barn is what makes the wedding industry in Kansas City so special.”
Another priority for Blake and Abby is their Christian faith, and they made sure their event venue was built on that foundation.
“When the framing was up, we wrote scriptures all over the inside of the walls prior to drywall in meaningful places around the venue,” Blake said. “We believe by building in those scriptures to the physical foundation it would help with the spiritual foundation of the business as well.”
It was a family operation right from the start. At the age of 21, Blake lost his father, but not before Blake was instilled with a love for the country and custom construction from his father, who built custom log homes. That upbringing helped to inspire Blake’s vision for the event venue.
Abby’s father also played a key role. He owns an engineering company and assisted with the construction of the venue.
“Our official groundbreaking was in March 2021, and our grand opening was on Oct. 29, 2021,” Blake said. “Our venue went ground up in just over seven months, and we had an incredible team of architects, engineers and contractors that made that dream come true.”
When it came time to name the business, Blake said “The Haven Event Space” just seemed to be the perfect fit.
“I wanted the venue to be a safe place, a ‘haven’ if you will, for people to come, gather and celebrate some of the most important days of their lives with us,” Blake said.
The venue is 10,800 square feet and features a large seating area and stage that can accommodate up to 260 guests. There also is a full bar with digital menu that can be adjusted for each event, and the lighting system can also be controlled digitally. With the click of a mouse, Blake can adjust the lights to match the color theme chosen by a bride and groom.
Brides and their bridesmaids can be pampered in the private bridal suite on the second floor, which features a row of mirrors, comfortable furniture, on-suite restroom and rooftop deck.
Grooms and their groomsmen can hang out below on the first floor in a large groom’s suite that features two large flat-screen televisions with movies and video games, pool table, drinks and snacks, and even a climate-control system just for that room.
Unlike some event venues, The Haven is rented all day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and guests are invited to hang out on the outdoor patio by the fire pits and enjoy a scenic view of the pond, or grab a pole for fishing or even take a paddle boat for a spin.
During the events, guests can have fun with the glass mirror photo booth or take a breather in the loft area with comfortable furniture and touch-screen game tables.
Blake’s previous experience in the event business can be seen throughout The Haven. He learned that many venues don’t have a great place for caterers and other vendors to utilize, so he built a garage entry area behind the bar and attached to the kitchen.
He learned that cleaning up buffet tables can often interrupt wedding speeches following dinner, so he designed the main entryway to be wide enough to comfortably place buffet tables away from the main seating area.
And he added a few finishing touches that some may not even realize, like the fragrance devices that create an open air scent in the main entryway and other scents for different rooms. The groom’s suite, for example, has a masculine scent.
Blake’s goal for the first year was 35 events, but the venue already has enough events booked to clear 140 in its first year, and it has generated a profit of almost $200,000 in just the first quarter of 2022.
“Our bank is very happy,” Blake said.
The wedding business community has also taken notice of the success. The Haven recently won the Couples’ Choice Award from WeddingWire, as well as the Best of Weddings award from The Knot.
Blake and Abby will now be able to add another award to their collection. The couple welcomed several visitors to The Haven Event Space on June 1 to watch them receive the Emerging Business of the Year Award from the Capital Access Center and Kansas Small Business Development Center.
Haworth, the Capital Access Center’s director, was on hand, along with State Director Greg Jordan, assistant state director Susie Pryor, and Jessica Johnson, regional director of the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Johnson County Community College.
Pryor presented Blake with a framed photo and description of his business journey and how the Capital Access Center helped.
“This is what the American dream looks like,” Pryor said.
Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae and several members of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce also attended the event to watch the awards presentation and tour the event venue.
Blake thanked all of the community members and state officials for their support.
“Without them, it never would have happened,” Blake said. “Thank you for believing in me when no one else did.”
To learn about the business, or schedule a tour, visit www.thehaveneventspace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.