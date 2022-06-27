PAOLA – Community members, elected officials and members of the Paola Chamber of Commerce got an up-close look of the new AdventHealth office in Paola during a recent ribbon cutting and open house.
AdventHealth officially opened the new clinic at 1401 Baptiste Drive, Suite A, on April 25, and the ribbon cutting and open house took place June 9.
AdventHealth is leasing the building, which previously was occupied by Hibbett Sports.
Morgan Shandler, director of communications for AdventHealth, said the building underwent an extensive renovation process, including new flooring, lighting and furniture. There also was a complete rebuild of the interior space, including patient exam rooms, welcome area, nurses' station and registration.
The work was done by general contractor Evardy Construction, as well as architect h | d Architecture and art consultant Prairiebrook Arts. The renovation work began in November 2021 and took about six months to complete, Shandler said.
The new facility is the home office for longtime Paola doctor Donald Banks, as well as family nurse practitioner Sarah Stoughton. They just had to move a few blocks up the road from their previous location at 705 Baptiste Drive.
Dr. Banks and Stoughton offer primary care and family medicine services, including treatment of children and adults of all ages with a wide range of health needs from chronic disease management to pediatric care to routine preventative or acute care, Shandler said.
The official name of the practice is AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Paola, and patients can call (913) 294-2305 to schedule an appointment.
Those who attended the June 9 event also learned that AdventHealth plans to open a PT Solutions clinic in the same building in August.
The clinic will offer physical therapy for orthopedic and neurological conditions, manual therapist, concussion care, post-operative care, vestibular therapy, balance retraining and assessment, dry needling, running/gait analysis, and sport specific training, Shandler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.