Allies Therapeutic Services opens in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL - A ribbon cutting and open house for Allies Therapeutic Services in Spring Hill was held Monday, April 18.
Allies Therapeutic offers mental health services for all ages, as well as occupational therapy, training and consultation.
Owner Tina Haefke has also added a Yoga studio that can accommodate small class sizes and has plans to start a community garden adjacent to the office at 21901 Victory Road, according to a news release from the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, go to www.alliestherapy.com.
