The staff of two pharmacy families are coming together now that AuBurn Pharmacy has acquired Auten Pharmacy in Osawatomie. Pictured are: (from left) Cami Burns, Chelsea Doherty, Eileen Burns, Mike Burns, Teri Auten and Ashley Auten.

OSAWATOMIE — AuBurn Pharmacy has acquired Auten Pharmacy in Osawatomie, kicking off a new chapter in the long partnership between the Auten and Burns families.

AuBurn owner Mike Burns said he recently met with Teri and Ashley Auten of Auten Pharmacy, and they all agreed the best way for them to weather the storms that all independent pharmacies face would be to combine resources and work together.

