The staff of two pharmacy families are coming together now that AuBurn Pharmacy has acquired Auten Pharmacy in Osawatomie. Pictured are: (from left) Cami Burns, Chelsea Doherty, Eileen Burns, Mike Burns, Teri Auten and Ashley Auten.
OSAWATOMIE — AuBurn Pharmacy has acquired Auten Pharmacy in Osawatomie, kicking off a new chapter in the long partnership between the Auten and Burns families.
AuBurn owner Mike Burns said he recently met with Teri and Ashley Auten of Auten Pharmacy, and they all agreed the best way for them to weather the storms that all independent pharmacies face would be to combine resources and work together.
Mike said patients shouldn’t see much change at the Osawatomie pharmacy except for the name changing from Auten to AuBurn. Staff and services are expected to remain the same.
The origins of the relationship between the Auten and Burns families dates back more than 30 years, when Mike Burns and Steve Auten were both learning to become pharmacists at the University of Kansas.
During that time, Mike and Steve worked together at a community pharmacy in Eudora. After graduating from pharmacy school, they each went their separate ways, but they always stayed in touch. They Eventually owned pharmacies within 30 minutes of each other.
Mike purchased his first pharmacy, Hiles Pharmacy in Garnett, on March 23, 1992, changing the name to Burns Pharmacy.
A few months later, in July of 1992, Steve and Teri Auten purchased Sinclair Drug in the 500 block of Main Street in downtown Osawatomie and changed the name to Auten Pharmacy. The pharmacy later moved to its current location at 125 Main St.
Mike and Steve were in constant contact, sharing ideas and business practices. In 1994, Mike and Steve teamed up to purchase Asher Pharmacy in Paola. Together, the two also opened pharmacies in Mound City, Baldwin City and Osage City.
In early 2006, the partners decided to rename the company AuBurn Pharmacy, combining their two last names, with plans of expanding. Steve passed away in September 2006 before the name change officially took place.
With the addition of a pharmacy in Wellsville, and relocating Sugar Valley Pharmacy in Mound City to a new location in late 2006, the AuBurn brand was officially born.
In 2008, Mike purchased Hometown Pharmacy in Louisburg and brought it under the AuBurn umbrella. He continued to add AuBurn Pharmacy locations over the ensuing years, and the Osawatomie pharmacy now joins a group of more than 30 AuBurn Pharmacy locations in Kansas and Missouri.
“I see this as the final coming together of Auten and Burns,” Mike said. “I think Steve would be happy and proud.”
Ashley agreed.
“My dad would be proud that the legacy of independent pharmacy in Osawatomie will continue,” Ashley said.
