PAOLA - If you grew up in Paola, you may recognize the vibrant “Beethoven’s” sign that graces the front of 120 W. Peoria St.
The new location and revival of the restaurant is the newest addition to the well-known legacy of Beethoven’s, which initially began with Hannes, Ulrike and Patrick Poetter.
The current owners of the restaurant are Carsten and Angelita Bates, and for Carsten, bringing back Beethoven’s has always been a long-standing passion of his.
“I was living in Hamburg, and in Germany I wasn’t happy,” Carsten said. “I had actually reached out to Hannes, and in [2015] Beethoven’s was for sale.”
While Carsten didn’t purchase Beethoven’s in 2015, he did work for the two women who did, Jeanie Clerico and her daughter, Linzi Weilert. The business at that time was called Beethoven’s No. 9, but it closed permanently in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, nearly two years later, Carsten and Angelita were prepared to take the leap into restaurant ownership and bring back Beethoven’s.
“They say don’t ever put all your eggs in one basket,” Carsten said. “My wife and I put all our eggs in one basket. We had the capital, and nothing was going to stop us, [and] we had the support of Hannes and Ulrike.”
After the Bates couple purchased Beethoven’s, they hit the ground running. They spent countless hours and days renovating their new building to fit the German flare that Beethoven’s offers. Once they had finished, Carsten said to Hannes, owner of the building and mentor to the couple, “we need to open the doors.”
The restaurant had a soft opening near the end of April and officially opened soon thereafter.
The couple “immediately went from redoing the entire front [end] and entire kitchen to opening,” Carsten said.
They also debuted their newest addition to Beethoven’s, their German biergarten. The biergarten includes many varieties of traditional bratwursts and German bier; which can all be enjoyed on their vibrant patio soaking in the Kansas summer sun.
Carsten wants the community to know he is bringing back the original Beethoven’s, with a couple twists; the German biergarten being one. Which means you can still expect the “great food, great staff, great atmosphere, and…that one-on-one treatment,” Carsten said.
Hannes gave Carsten some advice on how to maintain those Beethoven’s charms. Hannes emphasized how a restaurant is not just about the food being served, it is about consistency, and lifting your customers up by providing them a positive space to enjoy a meal.
“You are a part of families all of a sudden; they come in with their little children, and you see the children grow up,” Hannes said. “When you are in a community for over 20 years, all these things are happening that make you become a part of some other people’s lives.”
Beethoven’s is open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
