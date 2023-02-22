PAOLA — Lonny Brewer has seen a lot of changes in the nearly 50 years he has worked in the automobile repair industry.
Two things that have remained constant are the attention to detail and the appreciation for loyal customers, Brewer said.
Brewer knew exactly what he wanted to do with his life, going straight to work for Gibson’s right after graduating from Paola High School in 1975.
“We did everything there at the old Gibson’s shop from tune-ups to brakes, oil changes and everything else,” Brewer said. “It was a full-service shop.”
Brewer went to work at Quality Tire, helping them out for a month, before buying the business and opening Lonny’s Auto Repair and 24-hour Tow on East Street. After 27 years at Lonny’s Auto and nearly 50 years as a mechanic, Brewer has decided to announce his retirement.
He is no longer taking appointments and will be moving out of the building by the end of March. The family is hosting a retirement party for Lonny at the shop located on East Street and Baptiste Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3.
Brewer was raised on a farm outside of town and had his head under the hood of those old trucks.
“We grew up on a farm and had to keep those farm trucks running,” he said.
After working more than 20 years for someone else, Brewer took over Quality Tire and opened his own shop called Lonny’s Auto Repair.
“It was exciting to go into business for myself,” he said. “It was also a little scary. I just was not sure how we would do, you know, but we had bills to pay either way. We are glad everyone came out to support us over the years. We appreciated the customers and their loyalty.”
Brewer got his first business loan through First Option Bank to open Lonny’s Auto Repair. The shop has been home for nearly three decades.
Brewer learned a lot about the history from visiting with some of the old timers who came by the shop, he said.
“We have had some great customers over the past 27 years here,” he said. “A lot of them have been with us the whole time. I always loved having time to sit and talk to them about the old days and find out about the town’s history from them.
“A big thank you goes out to all of our customers,” Brewer said. “It would not have been possible without all of them. Sorry, but after almost 50 years of working on cars, it was just the time to go.”
Lonny Brewer works in the shop with his daughter, Wendy Graham, who has worked in the office since she graduated from high school.
“I actually started coming by here after school to help when I was still in high school,” Wendy said. “I am still not sure what I am going to do now. I can’t start looking for that job until we are out of here.”
Brewer’s grandchildren Brynna, 15, and Brantley, 7, are shop regulars. His retirement will give Brewer more time to watch Brynna and Brantley drag race.
Also by Brewer’s side have been his three loyal shop dogs: Maggie (cockapoo) and Myah and Chester (cocker spaniels).
A lot has changed since he started working on cars in 1976, Brewer said.
The days of the old carburetors went by the wayside in the early 1990s, giving way to fuel injected engines.
“It has changed a great deal over the years,” Brewer said. “It is all about electronics now. I got 150 carburetors sitting on a bench back there. They are good for nothing now, except maybe for a boat anchor.
“It used to be you had to do a tune-up every 10,000 miles,” he said. “Now these engines can go 100,000 miles or more without needing a tune-up. Oil changes were every 3,000 miles. They have some today that can last a year with the additives and chemicals they have in the oil now.”
Brewer said, even though the time is right, leaving the old shop is still hard to do.
“I will miss all of the people who came by to visit and share the town history with me,” he said.
