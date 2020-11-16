SPRING HILL — Several businesses in the Spring Hill area received top honors during the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual Awards Dinner.
The event took place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Meadowlark Event Center. The theme was “Mission: Possible.”
Masks were worn during the event but removed briefly for photos, and some guests attended via live stream.
The 2020 Outstanding Commitment Award was presented to Michelle Huffman of Niffie Printing/Firemark Apparel.
The 2020 Business of the Year in the retail category was Lupita’s Kitchen. “Lupita’s Kitchen has continued to expand its offerings in the community,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page. “Owner, pastry chef, Maria Rich, definitely brings all of her products and services with enthusiasm and joy that is truly contagious. From the fanciest of desserts to whole meal catering, Maria has recently moved her home-based business to a commercial production kitchen at Seats, Inc. Maria has taught both youth and adult cooking classes to help the Spring Hill Recreation Commission expand its offerings to the community. Through positivity and hard work, Lupita’s Kitchen adds more new and repeat customers every month. By focusing on what is possible, Maria’s business continued to grow during COVID-19.”
The 2020 Business of the Year in the service category was Spring Hill Sports Live. “Spring Hill Sports Live has distinguished itself as a high quality High School Sport livestreaming service,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page. “After relocating to Spring Hill last year, owner B.J. Harris quickly worked to bring a unique, professionally produced service he developed in Girard to our community. This year, they expanded service to three other local communities. Especially with the limitations of COVID-19 on gatherings, SHSL has offered an alternative viewing experience for fans both near and far away. The live stream program is funded through their professionally produced advertising and offers local businesses a unique avenue to reach their audience. In addition to sports, SHSL also livestreamed the SHHS 2020 graduation, including a special honoring of those who were already serving in the military, allowing for unlimited spectators.”
The 2020 Business of the Year in the manufacturing category was Bull Creek Distillery. “Bull Creek Distillery opened as a full service restaurant last year while working on their signature bourbon,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page. “The outdoor/indoor space created by owner Mike Denny’s other business became the back drop of a totally unique food and entertainment venue for all of the area. The event side, The Bowery, was recognized this year as the best wedding venue in Kansas by Cosmopolitan magazine. Bull Creek’s bourbon was ready for distribution on March 15 of this year. Then, COVID-19 and all its challenges came on the scene. Late last spring, the WHO contacted all distilleries to inquire about making hand sanitizer. Bull Creek joined the many distilleries across the country in converting their operations from making bourbon to making sanitizer. This kept their employees working and filled the country’s need of an essential product. As need for sanitizer leveled out nationally, Bull Creek went back to offering entertainment and food in a safe and fun outdoor environment. Bull Creek has been a great and welcome addition to Spring Hill.”
