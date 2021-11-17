SPRING HILL — Multiple businesses were honored during the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s 30th annual dinner and awards banquet Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Meadowlark Event Center.
The Retail Business of the Year Award was presented to Pop’s Sweet Shop, and the Service Business of the Year Award was presented to Grant Ewing of Edward Jones, according to a release from the chamber.
The Outstanding Commitment Award was presented to the Spring Hill Recreation Commission for the group’s endless creativity and collaborative spirit, and the Outstanding New Member Award was presented to Kirk McLoughlin of Farmers Insurance, according to the release.
Queen’s Price Chopper swept the Table Promotion Awards, winning Best Use of Theme, Best Giveaway and People’s Choice, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.