Pat Flaherty is always on the lookout for a good informational topic to highlight during monthly training sessions with his staff at Reliance Label Solutions in Paola.
A few years ago, he brought in an expert to discuss how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and how they can impact the workplace.
Now, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreading across the globe, Flaherty would like to bring the expert back for another training session. There’s just one problem.
“They're booked solid,” Flaherty said.
As news of the pandemic continues to make headlines, businesses everywhere are scrambling to create and update policies regarding topics ranging from personal hygiene and office cleaning procedures to employees working from home or off-site.
Flaherty said he’s implemented a number of precautions at Reliance Label Solutions, including limiting vendor access to the building, canceling sales visits, limiting travel and purchasing hand sanitizer foam dispenser stations to install throughout the facility.
The hand sanitizer dispenser idea came from Reliance employee Jeff VanDonsel, who is also a member of the Paola Fire Department. VanDonsel said a dispenser is set up inside the Paola Fire Station, and he thought it would be a great fit for the Reliance Label Solutions building.
Flaherty realizes that some of the actions could have a negative impact on the company’s bottom line, but he also realizes that most of the larger chemical companies that are their biggest customers have already implemented similar precautions.
On a national level, some of the country’s largest employers, including Google and Twitter, have directed most of their employees to work from home for the time being.
“We understand that this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times,” a Twitter representative stated in a blog post.
Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae is urging local business owners to create emergency plans to help better prepare for situations such as the coronavirus pandemic.
She recently posted a link on the Miami County Economic Development department’s Facebook page to the Small Business Administration, which offers emergency preparedness training and disaster assistance programs.
Andy Fisher, the store manager at Paola’s Walmart, is learning firsthand how to adapt to changing customer needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hand sanitizer, soap and cleaning products seemed to be the first things to start selling quickly as news of the virus spread, but Fisher said his crews worked hard to keep the shelves stocked.
Now, though, the biggest issue is toilet paper, which customers are purchasing in bulk in preparation for possible future home quarantines.
“People are buying it as soon as we stock the shelves,” Fisher said.
In order to make things easier, Fisher said paper towels, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies have been moved to the front of the store, greeting customers as they walk into Walmart.
Hand sanitizer has also been placed at every checkout station, Fisher said.
Some local companies are adjusting their policies and procedures to keep people safe. Amiee Seck, director of LifeCare Center of Osawatomie, announced Wednesday, March 11, that the facility will be restricting visitors until April 1.
“The CDC has instructed all healthcare facilities (especially those serving an older population) to restrict outside visitors at this time,” Seck said. “This means family members, vendors, etc, are asked not to visit our building until that date. Obviously, if there is an emergency, we will accommodate as necessary.”
Seck emphasized that there is not a case of COVID-19 in the building, and they are not under quarantine.
Other area nursing homes have reported taking similar measures.
Local residents will likely notice extra precautions taking place in multiple locations, even during church services on Sunday morning.
Effective Wednesday, March 11, Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas directed all pastors to adopt the following changes at their parish during the celebration of Mass:
- Drain the holy water fonts
- Suspend the exchange of the sign of peace
- Suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood during Holy Communion
- No hand-holding during the Lord’s Prayer
- Greeters to avoid handshakes
- Provide hand sanitizer at all entrances
- In general avoid all physical contact
Even the worlds of sports and Hollywood haven’t been immune to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NBA suspended the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19, and the NCAA announced that its annual March tournament games would be played without fans.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, announced Wednesday, March 11, that they are in Australia and both have tested positive for COVID-19.
