PAOLA — Carrothers Construction Company has left its mark all throughout Miami County during the past 100 years.
Anyone who looks to escape the summer’s sweltering heat by taking a dip into the community pools in Paola, Louisburg or Osawatomie, will be doing so thanks to the work of Carrothers Construction crews.
In addition to having completed nearly 100 municipal swimming pools, the company also has developed a reputation as a leading constructor of water and wastewater plants for municipalities throughout the Midwest, including jobs in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, Colorado, Arkansas and South Dakota.
Even with the expanded territory, and with future growth projected along with a backlog of jobs stretching into 2023, the roots of the company still reverberate throughout the walls of its Paola home office.
The office, which sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood at 401 W. Wea St., is in the same location selected by H.H. Carrothers when he moved the business to Paola in 1945. At that time, he operated the business out of a house at 401 W. Wea St., but over the years, an office building replaced the house.
The origins of the business stretch back to 1921, when it was organized as a partnership and located in Topeka. The company was known as Carrothers Brothers Construction, but the partnership between the brothers was dissolved in 1925, and a new partnership was formed. In 1940, that partnership was dissolved, and H.H. Carrothers formed Carrothers Construction Company.
Ever since the business relocated to Paola in 1945, it and its employees have been a big part of the community. Max E. Foote Sr. joined the company as an engineer in 1945, and James E. “Ted” McIntire joined the company as the office manager in 1947.
In 1959, Foote and McIntire, Carrothers’ son-in-law, bought all of the stock in the company from H.H. Carrothers, who retired to his Paola farm and later passed away in 1983. Each owned 50 percent of the company’s stock until Carrothers became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pemco Inc. (Paola Equipment Company). Pemco was formed by Carrothers, Foote and McIntire as a holding company for all construction equipment.
In 1960, Triangle Builders, Inc. was established for construction of commercial buildings. It was a joint venture between president and manager Don Pepoon and Foote and McIntire as backers and advisors.
In 1975, Foote and McIntire sold Pemco to four employees — Denis Kurtenbach, Ken Cummins, Ken Hoffman and John Forslund. At that time, the new Pemco owners contracted to manage Carrothers. Pemco then bought Carrothers in 1981.
Pemco became the parent company of both Carrothers and Triangle Builders of Kansas Inc., which was formed in 1988 to be the commercial building division of Pemco.
The current Triangle Builders operation that shares office space with Carrothers at 401 W. Wea St. is a separate LLC owned by Alan Hire.
Robert Caffarelli, who is the current president and CEO of Carrothers Construction Company, said Triangle Builders of Kansas was resurrected in 2018 to tackle general contracting projects for the military, with current projects at Army and Air Force bases in Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Alabama, as well as more typical commercial construction projects in the Midwest for both public and private entities.
The name needed to be rebranded though so there wouldn’t be confusion with Hire’s Triangle Builders operation, so the name CB Construction Services was selected as a tribute to the original company name of Carrothers Brothers.
Today, Caffarelli serves as the president and CEO of Carrothers Construction Company, CB Construction Services, and Pemco Incorporated, which handles the accounting and administrative work for the companies.
Caffarelli is the latest in a long line of Carrothers leadership dedicated to the community. Caffarelli became the owner in 2015, following in the footsteps of previous presidents such as Mike Morrand, Denis Kurtenbach, Max Foote and H.H. Carrothers.
Longtime Paola residents may remember that Foote and Kurtenbach both spent time living in the white house on the corner of Kaskaskia and Walnut streets known to many as the old McLaughlin or Sponable house. It was sold to Max and Jeannie Foote in 1962 and then to Denis and Colleen Kurtenbach in 1976.
Caffarelli said family and community have always been an important part of the work philosophy at Carrothers, which is why he believes the company has so many long-tenured employees. Fritz Caspar is the longest-tenured employee at 34 years, but several others have at least 25 years of service, including Kris Young, James Essex, Deb Stifter, Cherie Worden and Randy Floberg.
“We work hard, but we understand our employees have lives,” Caffarelli said, adding that the company strives to create a positive and flexible working environment. He also expressed pride in the fact that the company didn’t lose any employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caffarelli said there have been discussions in the past about moving the business to another location in Paola, but those were quickly quieted because of the strong history of the current office and the positive relationship with the neighbors.
Instead, the business recently finished renovating the interior of the office. Local community members can check it out during a three-day open house scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11-13 at the office at 401 W. Wea St.
